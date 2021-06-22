Unanet Announces Partner Of the Year Award Winners, Donates to STEM for Her in Their Honor

DULLES, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, announced the winners of the 2021 Unanet Partner Awards at its annual Champions Conference: Built to Win. This award recognizes companies that have exceeded expectations and excelled at helping Unanet ERP customers succeed. To honor this year's winners, Unanet made a $10,000 contribution to STEM for Her on those organizations' behalf and recognized them during the event.

This year's honorees stand out among Unanet's dozens of partners for demonstrating superior results and effort in enabling Unanet ERP users to realize their business goals. They represent an array of companies that serve firms in the architecture and engineering, government contracting (GovCon), technology innovation, and accounting businesses. The 2021 class includes:

The Innovation Partner award is new this year and reflects the recent launch of the Unanet Connect Marketplace, the industry's first open integrations platform that offers more than 100 best-in-class application connectors. Paylocity is the first-ever winner in that category.

"These partners help Unanet be the best it can be, which ultimately leads to improved customer outcomes," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We are honored these outstanding businesses chose to work with Unanet. Together with our partners, Unanet is revitalizing the project-based ERP market and delivering a fresh new standard for serving customers."

At the successful Champion Conference: Built to Win, more than 1,100 Unanet GovCon, architecture, engineering and construction customers using the company's ERP and CRM registered to learn more about Unanet's product roadmap, the Unanet Connect Marketplace, and to share insights and best practices with their peers.

"The excitement and strong attendance at Champions this year was extraordinary," continued Halliday. "As we move into the second half of 2021 and look toward 2022, we are energized by the best practices and strategic thinking from our partners and customers."

