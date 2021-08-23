Unanet Awards Fran Craig Grant to The Women's Center Adolescent Youth Initiative

DULLES, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, today announced it has awarded its Fran Craig Grant to The Women's Center, Adolescent Youth initiative, a Northern Virginia-based nonprofit dedicated to providing mental health counseling, support and education to help people live healthy, stable and productive lives. Unanet is granting the nonprofit $30,000 to fund teen mental health initiatives for the next three years.

Named in honor of Unanet's pioneering founder Fran Craig, The Fran Craig grant helps enable organizations that support women's success. The grant is an integral part of Unanet United, which is the company's robust initiative that fosters interconnectedness and helps advance communities socially, academically and economically. Previous beneficiaries of Unanet's donations have included STEM for Her and Women in Technology.

"Many of Unanet's beneficiaries have focused on STEM and technology, and those continue to be focal areas for Unanet United, but this year we felt it was critical to recognize the toll the COVID-19 has had on families and teens," said Fran Craig, founder of Unanet. "The Women's Center is committed to helping teens of all backgrounds cope with the mental health stressors they are experiencing. This helps our Northern Virginia community thrive both near-term and long-term."

"Fran Craig is an inspiration to the millions of girls, teens and women who are breaking down barriers in the business world," said Rachna Krishnan, CEO and Executive Director of The Women's Center. "The first step in any woman's success is a healthy mind and body. This grant will provide the foundation for success and we are grateful to Unanet for it and for the strong relationship the company has built with The Women's Center."

Unanet United encompasses a broad array of corporate social responsibility initiatives and is one of Northern Virginia's most robust programs. In addition to corporate giving such as the Fran Craig Grant, Unanet United is the epicenter of the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Those include the innovative 'returnship' program that enables people who have left the workforce due to family needs to re-engage and gain valuable experience to continue their career path, and its employee corporate giving programs that help engage teammates while raising money for worthy organizations. Additionally, Unanet partners with George Mason University and Athens State University to support their curriculum for government contract accounting. These courses provide specialized skills to help students prepare for rewarding careers.

