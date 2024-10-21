Unanet Caps Q3 By Scoring Highest in G2's Latest User Satisfaction Ratings

Dozens of new customers made the switch to Unanet from legacy software during a highly productive quarter for the company

DULLES, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, ended the third quarter of 2024 showing exactly why the easy-to-use software is so popular among those who depend on it. Software users rated the company's ERP GovCon best in the user satisfaction category in the latest rankings from G2 Research. Unanet ERP GovCon also earned "Momentum Leader" status in the Fall 2024 report from G2, capping a stellar quarter in which Unanet landed dozens of new customers across all industries.

"It's fitting we were named the Momentum Leader in this most recent report from G2 Research because that's exactly what we are experiencing and in turn delivering to our customers," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Whether it's through national recognition for our growth and user experience, our expanding roster of customers, our thriving product innovation team, or our highly trained and people-centric customer service and support staff, we are working hard to be the ultimate team player so our customers succeed. Our third-quarter results shows that our momentum continues to grow."

In the quarter, Unanet was named one of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in America for the seventh consecutive year, a feat few businesses have accomplished. This growth is fueled by a surge in customers who switched from legacy software and off-the-shelf solutions to the purpose-built, modern ERP and CRM offerings from Unanet.

Also in Q3, Unanet released two critical industry research reports, the GovCon-focused GAUGE Report and the AEC Inspire Report. The primary research in these reports demonstrates Unanet's investment in and commitment to understanding its customers' business needs and challenges. This customer-centric approach and research allows the company to continue pushing the envelope with the quality of products and support it provides. The reports also give customers valuable resources to use to evaluate themselves against their peers while better understanding the dynamics that are shaping their business. Thousands of customers have downloaded and used the GAUGE and AEC Inspire reports to help them navigate the present and prepare for the future. Both reports highlight how successful companies are approaching and using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, while also providing recommendations for how to best prepare their companies so they can take advantage of AI's capabilities.

"AI continues to be top of mind for many of our customers. We are continuing to expand our capabilities and explore thoughtful new ways to deliver on the promise of AI to solve customer challenges in a way that accentuates the skills of their people," said Steve Karp, Unanet's Chief Innovation Officer. "Unanet's promise is to deliver impactful AI-powered solutions to help customers achieve their business goals."

Entering Q4, Unanet has the momentum to continue to gain market share and entice customers to make the switch from legacy and off-the-shelf software tools that aren't meeting their needs. "Being on our customers' team means that we evolve our solutions to support and grow their business, not the other way around," added Halliday. "I look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead for both Unanet and our customers."

