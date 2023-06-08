Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Selected to Prestigious 2023 Wash100 List

DULLES, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Craig Halliday, Unanet's CEO, was selected to the 2023 Wash100 list by Executive Mosaic, a thought leader and influential presence in government and GovCon communications. Halliday accepted the award yesterday, giving special thanks to Unanet's thousands of customers and employees for whom he dedicated the honor.

The Wash100 award is GovCon's most powerful accolade and honors the top 100 executives of consequence in the GovCon community. The selection is based on the executives' proven contributions to government missions and most importantly, their continued distinction, achievements and positive impacts across the federal landscape throughout the year. In its tenth year of recognition, the Wash100 received a record-breaking number of nominations, further underscoring Halliday's steady leadership amid the dynamic and complex industry.

"The honor may be in my name, but the true credit goes to our nationwide team which works tirelessly to serve customers so their businesses can succeed," said Halliday. "Together, we've built an unyielding culture of service and innovation, which GovCons everywhere are responding to. I'm excited for what the future holds and how we'll continue pushing the boundaries to deliver on behalf of the businesses that propel government agencies."

In addition to the Wash100 award, the Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC) recently selected Halliday as one of its Tech 100, and Unanet's controller, Samantha Ross, as one of its 'Rising Stars' during its 2023 Greater Washington Technology CFO awards. The consistent recognition demonstrates Unanet's leadership in the GovCon industry, which was once dominated by only one legacy software provider, but today offers businesses a variety of modern alternatives.

"Building on 10 years of unmatched excellence, this year's historic Wash100 award selection features the most impressive and prestigious roster of elite executive leaders in our history. These powerful and influential individuals who have been chosen are a prime representation of the last decade of tumultuous growth, technology advancement and acceleration across the public and private sectors," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO. "Welcoming Craig to this list is a special privilege."

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

