Unanet Completes 2024 With Industry's Best Customer Satisfaction Scores, New AI-Enabled Technologies, and Expanded Market Share

DULLES, Va. , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, completed 2024 with a significant increase in ERP and CRM customers across all industries. Customers chose Unanet because of the company's commitment to supporting customers' success through modern, purpose-built technology and an award-winning customer support team dedicated to helping businesses thrive.

Winter rankings from leading market research provider G2 place Unanet GovCon ERP as no. 1 in customer satisfaction among all project-based ERP providers, in part because Unanet is also ranked no. 1 for 'Results,' 'Usability,' and 'Implementation'. All of these are key indicators that Unanet's technology is enabling customers' success through a positive, long-term relationship.

"The latest G2 results and the whole of 2024 prove that Unanet's strategy of giving customers award-winning technology and the industry's best customer service is working, and driving customers to leave legacy providers and switch to Unanet's modern approach," said Unanet CEO Craig Halliday. "Everything we do has customer success at its heart. Whether it's embedding our solutions with AI to drive further efficiencies, or expanding our customer support, we base every decision and investment on how it will drive more success for our customers. It's how we are the ultimate team player, helping our customers win at their business."

In the final quarter of 2024, Unanet acquired and integrated new AI technology into its award-winning CRM solution to help customers across the GovCon and AEC industries respond to RFPs more efficiently. This is one of several innovations the company delivered last year; the others include bidirectional integration with leading AEC partners and new AI-enabled financial and accounting tools that help customers manage workflows with automated processes.

Spearheading product innovation are talented new leaders that have bolstered Unanet's executive team. Those include new Chief Innovation Officer Steve Karp, who in 2025 will also assume oversight of all product management, and new Chief Revenue Officer Jay Johnson, who brings three decades of experience in go-to-market (GTM) leadership, including direct sales, sales engineering, GTM enablement, and business development. Rounding out the new members of the leadership team is John Sisson, Unanet's new Executive Vice President of CRM, who will further both GovCon and AEC customers' success by helping them identify, solicit, manage, and win more business.

This year, a growing number of businesses made the strategic decision to move away from outdated legacy platforms and adopt Unanet's innovative offerings as new Unanet customers. Those included leaders in both the GovCon and AEC industries such as Mason, Bruce and Gerard, Vanderweil Engineers, and One Federal Solution. When evaluated head-to-head against legacy providers, Unanet stood out as the preferred choice for its modern, intuitive software and unparalleled customer focus. These factors helped Unanet be named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine for the seventh year in a row, as well as win other notable industry awards for product innovation and the best customer support team in the nation.

"These numbers and awards bear it out: customers are tired of the status quo and instead want a partner that keeps up with the dynamically changing GovCon and AEC industries and delivers modern AI-enabled technology backed by people-focused support," continued Halliday. "In 2025 we plan to continue this trajectory and deliver even more purpose-built, valuable solutions that drive our customers' success. We are excited about the year ahead."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

