Unanet Completes Second Quarter with Top Satisfaction Rating, Industry Awards, and Dozens of New Customers

First half of 2024 demonstrates Unanet's momentum and market leadership

DULLES, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon), and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, recorded a strong second quarter of 2024. Over the past three months, Unanet achieved a record-high customer count, won multiple industry awards, and rolled out important new product innovations. With yet another stellar quarter, Unanet has cemented its place as the standard-bearer in the industries it serves by providing customers with easy-to-use business software and friendly, accessible, human-powered support that are both best in class.

In Q2 2024, Unanet secured dozens of new customers in the GovCon and AEC industries. When selecting Unanet, customers routinely voiced sentiments similar to other GovCons and AEC firms who cited Unanet's superior customer service, usability, and ease of doing business as motivations for upgrading from their legacy software providers.

Thousands of these same customers attended Unanet's 2024 Champions Conference in May, an annual event dedicated to helping them make business connections while learning how to derive the most value out of the Unanet platform. The conference, held this year in New Orleans, saw its largest-ever turnout and featured an inspiring keynote address from Shazam founder and entrepreneur Chris Barton. Customers took part in enlightening sessions, networked with likeminded colleagues, and learned more about how Unanet makes business easy.

Based on feedback from customers in the second quarter, the independent, user-based business software rating service G2 Research named Unanet number one in project-based ERP results for GovCon small and medium businesses (SMB) and mid-markets. G2 also identified Unanet as a momentum leader for the AEC market. Unanet's overall combined customer satisfaction score ranked higher than any other ERP provider in the report.

"We have sustained our momentum in the ERP and CRM markets because government contracting and AEC firms are running to us from their legacy providers, saying they prefer to work with a technology partner who helps them succeed instead of making business more complicated," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Whether it's industry awards and G2 accolades, or the way we're introducing new product enhancements that actually make business easier for customers, or our dedicated customer support staff, Unanet has the right mix of industry expertise, service, and technology to win over customers every time."

Unanet continued to build its leadership team in Q2 with the appointment of Jay Johnson as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. A veteran sales leader at numerous successful software and technology companies, Johnson will continue to lead the growth of Unanet's customer base and market share. Former Chief Sales Officer Gene Gainey is transitioning to an advisor role, ensuring his unique industry expertise and strong customer relationships are maximized.

"Unanet's dedication to making business easy for its customers through innovative technology and people-focused service gives me and our sales team an incredible opportunity to help customers transition from legacy providers to Unanet," said Johnson. "The talent at Unanet is unparalleled and I'm thrilled to work with this dynamic team to achieve our goals in the GovCon and AEC industries."

Unanet's superiority in the GovCon space was evident in Q2 as Halliday was named one of the most influential leaders in GovCon, and Customer Magazine selected Unanet's CRM for GovCon for its prestigious CRM Excellence Award. Unanet's Customer Support and Human Resources teams also were honored with prestigious American Business Awards, or "Stevies," highlighting the company's commitment to a customer-centric approach. Also earning recognition from the Northern Virginia Technology Council in Q2 were Unanet's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the company's financial team. They were honored by NVTC as a finalist for CFO of the Year and as a Rising Star in the industry, respectively.

On the product innovation side, Unanet unveiled a host of new financial and accounting tools for its ERP customers, driven by the visionary leadership of the company's new Chief Innovation Officer Steve Karp. These modernized, tech-forward tools tap into the power of AI, embedding the technology into Unanet's award-winning solutions. This enables users to automate and streamline functions while still giving customers the specific, tailored insights they need.

Finally, Unanet demonstrated its ongoing investment in resources to help customers succeed by rolling out the 2024 AEC Inspire Report. This year's edition is titled "Operating for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow: What Our Industry Needs to Grow Resilient, Scalable Businesses" and explores how AEC firms can adopt a tech-advanced approach to securing success into the future. The annual report is the industry's most comprehensive body of research on the strategies and trends top AEC firms are using to stay ahead of their competitors.

"Businesses in the GovCon and AEC industries must be especially nimble right now due to rapidly changing competitive and regulatory pressures, as well as increased customer expectations," continued Halliday. "Unanet helps them improve efficiency in business operations, but we also deliver the important human touch to ensure every solution is working optimally for customers. It's this customer-centricity that's making the difference and contributing to Unanet's stellar growth."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

