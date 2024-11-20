Unanet Enriches its CRM To Include Bidirectional Procore, Other Integrations

Growing list of strategic and specialized integrations will continue to enhance collaboration, efficiency and productivity

DULLES, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced that its award-winning CRM solution now includes new bidirectional integrations with Procore, OpenAsset, and Viewpoint Vista customers can further drive collaboration, efficiency, and productivity.

Designed specifically for construction companies, these integrations join the thriving Unanet AEC-connected ecosystem of more than 30 pre-built, versatile applications that support the unique business processes AEC firms need to make informed decisions. With Unanet CRM hyperconnected to other business applications, decision-makers can easily gather data in real time from multiple sources into one intuitive dashboard. Customers gain improved strategic planning, process optimization, and visibility into pipeline management best practices.

Unanet also ensures that all systems work together seamlessly, eliminating data silos and redundancies so there is one single source of truth for all business data. AEC firms that use Unanet's unified platform can streamline processes across relationship tracking, pipeline management, and proposal automation, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

"When you spread your data across multiple platforms that aren't connected, you increase the risk of information being lost or miscommunicated. This inefficiency leads to subpar project delivery and added hassles," said Lucas Hayden, senior director of product marketing at Unanet. "AEC firms with a well-integrated CRM can make better decisions, secure repeat business, and foster long-term partnerships. These new integrations are all part of Unanet's commitment to being the ultimate team player and helping customers succeed."

While strong data integration practices are crucial for unlocking key efficiencies and supporting data-driven decisions, only 26% of AEC firms surveyed in the 2024 AEC Inspire Report indicated they have full data integration. However, 62% indicated they have partial integration, suggesting that integrations have become a priority in recent years. Unanet's newest integration options help firms achieve those goals.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies, including 40% of the Engineering News-Record (ENR) 400, select Unanet CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet