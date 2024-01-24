Unanet Finishes 2023 With Market-Leading Customer Service, Continues to Drive GovCon and AEC Switches From Legacy Providers

News provided by

Unanet

24 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

DULLES, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM software solutions, finished 2023 stronger than ever before due to its consistent focus on customer service and innovation. In 2023, even more government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms made the switch to Unanet, further demonstrating the ERP and CRM provider's market leadership.

Customers like MPACT Strategic Consulting, which replaced its siloed, off-the-shelf software with Unanet's fully integrated digital environment, or Semper Valens, which switched its employees across 17 states to Unanet, routinely cited Unanet's ease of use, efficiency of automating manual tasks, and an ability to scale and help support growth. Many customers, such as aerospace GovCon Alluvionic, also cited Unanet's unwavering commitment to customer service and support as a leading factor in why they chose to implement Unanet's platform.

"ERP and CRM should make your business easier to run, easier to manage, and easier to win new proposals and awards, yet for too long, companies have been mired in cumbersome, legacy systems that slow them down," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "Unanet is different. We take a human-centric approach to service and support, but we're also driven by modern technology. All this makes customers more efficient and more insightful."

In 2023, Unanet added a variety of new product features, most notably GovCon asset, inventory, and project manufacturing capabilities, answering a growing need among thousands of GovCons that deliver made-to-order products to their federal agency clients. It also rolled out new accounts receivable features that help AECs get paid more quickly, among other modern upgrades. The product enhancements reflect Unanet's ongoing commitment to custom, purpose-built solutions. The primary reason why Unanet's customer satisfaction scores rank among the highest in the industry, however, continues to be its friendly, supportive team who prioritize customer success.

Unanet's market leadership is being recognized by others outside of its growing customer base. Industry watchers and media, including Construction Executive and CUSTOMER magazines, Top Workplaces, which reported that Unanet had the best overall results, and Inc. 5000, which included Unanet on its annual list of top companies for the sixth time, among others, all recognized Unanet in 2023 for its stellar performance. But it isn't just industry insiders who are recognizing Unanet – Unanet users are also showing their appreciation for how easy Unanet makes it to run your business.

Unanet GovCon was recognized by independent software review firm G2 in its Winter 2024 results as the highest-scoring Project-Based ERP on G2's "Momentum Grid" measuring user satisfaction and company growth momentum. Unanet GovCon was also ranked #1 in the Project-Based ERP "Results" and Mid-Market "Implementation" Indices. The Results Index is calculated based on ROI, ability to meet requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend. The Implementation Index includes ease of set-up, implementation time, and user adoption. Unanet AE ERP is also ranked above key AE ERP competitors on the Results and Implementation Indices.  

"2023 proved to be a successful year for us, and we're energized by our customers who are unequivocally rejecting the status quo of complicated, messy systems for the modern simplicity delivered by Unanet," continued Halliday. "In 2024, we expect to continue to grow our ERP and CRM market share, enhance features and functions with innovative AI integrations, and most importantly, continue to listen to customers who come to us seeking an easier, better way to manage their business." 

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. 

To learn more about Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions and people-first delivery teams, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet

Also from this source

Built In Honors Unanet in its Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM) solutions for government...

Unanet Sweeps All Three Categories at 2023 Northern Virginia Tech Council Awards

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM) solutions for government...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.