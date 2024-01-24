Unanet Finishes 2023 With Market-Leading Customer Service, Continues to Drive GovCon and AEC Switches From Legacy Providers

DULLES, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM software solutions, finished 2023 stronger than ever before due to its consistent focus on customer service and innovation. In 2023, even more government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms made the switch to Unanet, further demonstrating the ERP and CRM provider's market leadership.

Customers like MPACT Strategic Consulting, which replaced its siloed, off-the-shelf software with Unanet's fully integrated digital environment, or Semper Valens, which switched its employees across 17 states to Unanet, routinely cited Unanet's ease of use, efficiency of automating manual tasks, and an ability to scale and help support growth. Many customers, such as aerospace GovCon Alluvionic, also cited Unanet's unwavering commitment to customer service and support as a leading factor in why they chose to implement Unanet's platform.

"ERP and CRM should make your business easier to run, easier to manage, and easier to win new proposals and awards, yet for too long, companies have been mired in cumbersome, legacy systems that slow them down," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "Unanet is different. We take a human-centric approach to service and support, but we're also driven by modern technology. All this makes customers more efficient and more insightful."

In 2023, Unanet added a variety of new product features, most notably GovCon asset, inventory, and project manufacturing capabilities, answering a growing need among thousands of GovCons that deliver made-to-order products to their federal agency clients. It also rolled out new accounts receivable features that help AECs get paid more quickly, among other modern upgrades. The product enhancements reflect Unanet's ongoing commitment to custom, purpose-built solutions. The primary reason why Unanet's customer satisfaction scores rank among the highest in the industry, however, continues to be its friendly, supportive team who prioritize customer success.

Unanet's market leadership is being recognized by others outside of its growing customer base. Industry watchers and media, including Construction Executive and CUSTOMER magazines, Top Workplaces, which reported that Unanet had the best overall results, and Inc. 5000, which included Unanet on its annual list of top companies for the sixth time, among others, all recognized Unanet in 2023 for its stellar performance. But it isn't just industry insiders who are recognizing Unanet – Unanet users are also showing their appreciation for how easy Unanet makes it to run your business.

Unanet GovCon was recognized by independent software review firm G2 in its Winter 2024 results as the highest-scoring Project-Based ERP on G2's "Momentum Grid" measuring user satisfaction and company growth momentum. Unanet GovCon was also ranked #1 in the Project-Based ERP "Results" and Mid-Market "Implementation" Indices. The Results Index is calculated based on ROI, ability to meet requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend. The Implementation Index includes ease of set-up, implementation time, and user adoption. Unanet AE ERP is also ranked above key AE ERP competitors on the Results and Implementation Indices.

"2023 proved to be a successful year for us, and we're energized by our customers who are unequivocally rejecting the status quo of complicated, messy systems for the modern simplicity delivered by Unanet," continued Halliday. "In 2024, we expect to continue to grow our ERP and CRM market share, enhance features and functions with innovative AI integrations, and most importantly, continue to listen to customers who come to us seeking an easier, better way to manage their business."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials.

To learn more about Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions and people-first delivery teams, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet