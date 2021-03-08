Unanet Forms Exclusive Partnership with Flowtrac for New Inventory Management Functionality with ERP

DULLES, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, today announced a new technology partnership with Flowtrac, the leading inventory and asset management software. The partnership will enable Unanet's government contractor (GovCon) and architecture and engineering (A/E) customers to seamlessly integrate the Flowtrac functionality into their project-based ERP for a more comprehensive project management experience.

Flowtrac will be a preferred inventory partner for Unanet and will be integrated with Unanet Connect, the ERP industry's first and only open integration marketplace and platform. Joint customers will gain operational efficiencies, access to real-time changes in inventory counts and KPIs to access inventory usages.

"Inventory and asset management perfectly complement project-based ERP, and only Unanet has the real-time capability to maximize the Flowtrac integration," said Stacy Tate, President, Flowtrac. "With our leading software, customers will have several benefits including simplified accounting, where assets and inventory information flows directly from Flowtrac into Unanet."

"Enterprises need the ability to connect and integrate their specialized software, while still having a complete, real-time picture of their business," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer, Unanet. "We're bringing best-in-class integrations directly to our customers to simplify the entire process so they have a seamless, plug-and-play solution. We're proud to be the only project-based ERP provider to partner with Flowtrac so we can deliver the best experience possible to GovCon and A/E businesses."

Unanet Connect delivers more than 100 pre-built application connectors that can be implemented at scale with an accelerated time to value. Customers gain a highly automated enterprise with increased efficiencies across systems, processes and teams, from sales to projects, expenses to payments, hiring to payroll and operations.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, AEC, and Professional Services. More than 3,100 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. Learn more at www.unanet.com

