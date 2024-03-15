Unanet GovCon Expert to Speak with GSA's Assistant Commissioner at Upcoming GovConWire Fireside Chat

DULLES, Va., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Koster, the Vice President of Product Marketing for Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for government contractors (GovCons), will conduct a fireside chat with Tiffany Hixson, GSA's Assistant Commissioner, Professional Services & Human Capital Categories.

Hixson, who oversees the contracts in these categories, will lead a discussion about how the GSA will support businesses in 2024, including small and disadvantaged businesses. Additionally, Koster and Hixson will probe the opportunities for GovCon businesses amid the recent OASIS and OASIS+ IDIQ contracts.

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Participants:

Kim Koster , Vice President of GovCon Product Marketing, Unanet

, Vice President of GovCon Product Marketing, Unanet Tiffany Hixson , Assistant Commissioner, Professional Services & Human Capital, U.S. General Service Administration

The Fireside Chat will be virtual and is organized by Executive Mosaic LLC. Interested participants can register for the free event through GovConWire at https://events.govconwire.com/event/gcw-fireside-chat-with-tiffany-hixson-from-the-gsa/?src=siegfried

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About GSA: GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet, overseeing approximately $100 billion in products and services via federal contracts, and delivering technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies. GSA's mission is to deliver the best customer experience and value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people. For more information, visit GSA.gov.

