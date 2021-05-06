Unanet Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Cloud-Based ERP in 2021 American Business Awards®

DULLES, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, was named the Gold-level Stevie® Award winner in the cloud-based ERP category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The award underscores how Unanet is replacing status quo industry leaders as the preferred project-based ERP choice among government contractors (GovCon), architecture, engineering, and professional services companies.

The Stevie award comes on the heels of recent industry rankings by analysts, experts and customers that are recognizing Unanet, such as in G2's Spring 2021 Reports, which named the company among the fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, best customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability.

"Unanet has steadily invested in its technology, its people, and its customers, and those investments are paying off in increased market share and national recognition," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "This Stevie award further emphasizes our unrelenting focus on innovating what our customers need and delivering it on their terms, so they have reliable, real-time insights to improve their businesses."

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted to the Stevies this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

