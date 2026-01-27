Unanet Introduces GrowthStudio to Help GovCons Win and Scale in an Increasingly Competitive Federal Market

Innovative AI-first growth platform helps GovCons pursue the right work, execute and capture more consistently, produce compliant proposals, and win more — without adding headcount or complexity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first solutions for ERP and growth purpose-built for government contractors (GovCons), today announced GrowthStudio, a new AI-first growth automation platform architected to help small and mid-sized GovCons focus on the opportunities they are best positioned to win and scale more predictably using the teams they already have.

Small and mid-sized GovCons are facing intensifying pressure across the federal market. Budget constraints, increased competition, government shutdown disruptions, and evolving FAR requirements have made growth harder—even as expectations to win and deliver remain high.

For many GovCons, the challenge is no longer limited to effort and expertise, it must also consider scale and speed. Manual, fragmented processes and tools struggle under increasing changes to the FAR and how the government buys, resulting in overstretched teams, unfocused pipelines, and wasted effort on low-probability pursuits.

GrowthStudio replaces disconnected tools and ad hoc workflows with a single, unified platform purpose-built for federal contractors – supporting the full lifecycle from opportunity identification and qualification through capture, pipeline management, to proposal development and submission.

With GrowthStudio, teams can:

Surface a steady stream of high-fit federal opportunities so you don't miss fast-moving buys.

so you don't miss fast-moving buys. Streamline how you find, qualify, manage, and bid on opportunities as timelines compress—without increasing headcount.

as timelines compress—without increasing headcount. Focus limited teams on the right pursuits with visibility into incumbents, past performance, and pursuit risk.

with visibility into incumbents, past performance, and pursuit risk. Execute pipeline management with discipline as timelines compress, increasing Pwin and overall revenue.

Generate compliant proposal drafts in hours instead of weeks , turning proposal pressure into an advantage.

, turning proposal pressure into an advantage. Find relevant past performance and ensure compliance without last-minute scrambling.

By reducing time spent searching, coordinating, and recreating information, GrowthStudio enables teams to pursue fewer, better-qualified opportunities — improving win rates while lowering cost of sales.

"Small GovCons are operating under real constraints," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer at Unanet. "They're expected to compete more aggressively and deliver results, but without expanding their teams. GrowthStudio was built to help focus their effort where it matters most and execute growth with greater discipline and confidence."

GrowthStudio incorporates AI to meaningfully improve speed and usability, while keeping people and processes firmly in control. Champ AI™, Unanet's intelligent copilot, is at the core, and is grounded in a firm's own data—providing value without compromising security. Champ for GrowthStudio amplifies GovCon users to power users by:

Unifying - structured and unstructured market and firm-specific data, thereby reducing time needed to search for information across opportunities, pipeline and past performance.

- structured and unstructured market and firm-specific data, thereby reducing time needed to search for information across opportunities, pipeline and past performance. Answering and advising - with fast, accurate, contextual responses and role‑aware recommendations - no reports, no SQL

- with fast, accurate, contextual responses and role‑aware recommendations - no reports, no SQL Acting - writing proposals with human-in-the-loop validation, driving up speed to response.

- writing proposals with human-in-the-loop validation, driving up speed to response. Learning - adapting to each user's workflow, becoming smarter and more intuitive over time, ensuring increased user adoption and usage.

The result is not "more AI," but more productivity, better focus, and the ability to pursue more opportunities with the same team.

"Growth teams don't need another generic CRM or a collection of loosely connected tools," added Karp. "They need strong market intelligence, fast and compliant proposal support, and integrated growth workflows that match how they operate — under pressure, with limited resources, and no margin for wasted effort. GrowthStudio delivers that without the cost or complexity of enterprise systems."

GrowthStudio will be available Spring 2026 for small and mid-sized GovCons looking to improve pipeline quality, increase win rates, and scale growth more effectively. GovCons can preview the solution at the Unanet website or see a demo at National 8a at the Unanet booth No. 127 on Jan. 27th -28th.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

