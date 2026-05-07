Unanet's CEO Craig Halliday Honored with 2026 Virginia Business C-Suite and Wash100 Awards

Visionary leadership and dedication to innovation are driving-forces behind stellar company performance

DULLES, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, announced today that Craig Halliday, Unanet's CEO, has been selected for the 2026 Wash100 list for the fourth time in a row and was named one of Virginia Business magazine's C-Suite Award winners -- one of three winners of the magazine's Leadership Distinction award as a two-time honoree. Both honors demonstrate that the leadership, vision and innovation driving Unanet's sustained growth and forward momentum are among the best in the industry.

The Virginia Business C-Suite Awards celebrate top corporate executives who consistently demonstrate remarkable leadership skills, integrity, values, vision, commitment to excellence, company performance and community engagement. The Wash100 annual honor is awarded by Executive Mosaic and recognizes the most influential leaders in the GovCon industry.

Judges of both awards recognized Halliday's vision to continue growing Unanet's market presence in the U.S. and internationally by investing in AI-first innovation that provides real value to customers. For example, in the last year Halliday and his team led the acquisition of Contraqer, another Virginia company, while forging new partnerships with GPT copilot developer Wyatt and U.K.-based Algorithms Software, in addition to unveiling Champ AI™, a platform of natural language AI copilots embedded within Unanet's solutions. These capabilities have been seamlessly integrated, empowering customers to work smarter and more profitably.

"I'm honored to be recognized, but this recognition truly reflects the incredible team at Unanet," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Their commitment to innovation, customer success, and continuous improvement is what drives our progress every day. Over the past year, we've taken meaningful steps forward in advancing an AI-first agenda, and that momentum is the result of a shared vision and collective effort across the organization. I'm grateful to work alongside such a dedicated group of people who are focused on building what's next for project-based businesses."

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions for GovCons and AECs, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet