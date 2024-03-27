Unanet Receives 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

DULLES, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Unanet, the leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM ) for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms, today announced that TMC has named Unanet CRM by Cosential as a 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner. The award recognizes companies that are advancing the CRM industry and driving income for the market.

"Unanet CRM is built by experts who know the specific needs of the AEC industry, and our team makes it easy for firms to integrate the solution so they can experience fast widespread adoption, usage, and success," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President of AEC for Unanet. "This award recognizes our continued commitment to helping the industry elevate business development processes with an efficient, easy-to-implement CRM system."

Unanet CRM has created over 1.5M sales opportunities for more than 32,000 users and has helped AEC firms win more than 465,000 projects. The cloud-based solution is purpose-built to help AEC companies manage pursuits while driving profitability, revenue, and company growth.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Unanet with a 2024 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its CRM solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Unanet in 2024 and beyond."

Leading AEC firms such as INF Associates, Azteca-Omega Group, and Warehaus use Unanet CRM to manage their business operations and growth.

To learn more about Unanet CRM, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet