Unanet Support and Human Resources Teams Honored as Best of the Year in 2024 American Business Awards®

DULLES, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) and government contractor (GovCon) industries, was awarded the "Support Department of the Year" and "Human Resources Department of the Year" Silver Stevies® in The 2024 American Business Awards® (ABA). Unanet's selection as the winner in these prestigious categories demonstrates the company's effective people-centric approach with customers and internal teams alike.

"Unlike our competitors, we remain focused on the human touch – something that others are squeezing out of their service delivery and company cultures," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "These awards recognize that people are the core of success. It's this kind of service and culture that ensures Unanet is making business easy for customers."

As a market leader in GovCon and AEC technology, Unanet is consistently chosen over legacy providers by businesses seeking easier operations, insights, and automation. Unanet's 24x7 onshore Customer Support Teams build personal relationships with every customer, with no surprise bills or fees. When this award-winning support is added to Unanet's intuitive and purpose-built solutions, fast implementation times, and high user-adoption rates, customers can quickly and easily start seeing their business succeed.

"Making business easy starts with the best teams in the business," said Halliday. "With our talented staff at the helm, we can continually innovate our product portfolios to provide value to our customers with leading technology coupled with innovative service, all backed by a positive, can-do culture."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals over three months of judging from February to April.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

