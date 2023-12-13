Unanet Sweeps All Three Categories at 2023 Northern Virginia Tech Council Awards

Software leader adds NexGen Leader and Top CEO to Tech100 Recognitions

DULLES, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM) solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and the architecture, engineering, and construction industries (AEC), took honors across the board at last night's Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC) awards ceremony. The recognition demonstrates Unanet's continued market leadership, derived from its commitment to modern technology, exceptional service, and an outstanding people-oriented culture.

Unanet was one of only two companies recognized in all three categories. In addition to being named to the 2023 Tech100 List for the seventh year in a row, CEO Craig Halliday was recognized as a Top Executive and Andrew Joehlin, CRM expert at Unanet, won the Next-Gen Leader award.

"By combining our team's extraordinary commitment to customer service, an employee-first culture that values mentorship, and continual enhancements to our modern purpose-built technology solutions, Unanet has delivered the total package to help our customers succeed," said Halliday. "NVTC is an invaluable advocate for the region's top technology companies and we look forward to ongoing collaborations with the Council and fellow member companies."

The NVTC awards honor forward-thinking companies, top executives and emerging leaders in the Greater Washington region who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies, and contributing to economic growth.

"Congratulations to Unanet and all of this year's Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

In addition to the NVTC awards, this year Unanet was also recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, a Construction Executive Magazine Top Technology Firm, a Top Workplace, and more. Halliday was also honored on the Wash100 list by Executive Mosaic, the publisher of GovConWire.

To learn more about Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions and people-first delivery teams, visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet