Unanet Unveils New Features for Its Industry-Leading ERP Platforms for GovCon, and Architecture, Engineering Firms

DULLES, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, today released several game-changing features and functions to augment its ERP platform purpose-built for government contractors (GovCons), and architecture and engineering (A/E) companies. The new capabilities further solidify Unanet's position at the forefront of ERP functionality and ease-of-use.

The fresh upgrades to both the GovCon and A/E versions of Unanet software provide customers with an unprecedented level of visibility, along with best-in-class analytics, and real-time project management tools, coupled with what already is widely recognized as the strongest customer service and support in the business.

These upgrades are engineered directly from customer feedback, quickly delivering the features and functionality that customers need. The latest in a series of important enhancements, the upgrades announced today underscore Unanet's ongoing commitment to arm customers with tools to run their businesses more efficiently.

The newly announced capabilities follow the recent launch of Unanet Connect, the ERP industry's first and only open integration marketplace and platform that goes beyond APIs, offering more than 100 prebuilt connectors to seamlessly integrate with systems such as Paylocity, ADP, BambooHR, HubSpot and Oracle. Also recently, Unanet launched the industry's most in-depth integrated analytics features, with advanced dashboards and even more real-time reporting capabilities.

"Unanet is continually investing in its ERP to ensure it has the latest cutting-edge technology because that's what our customers need to stay nimble and competitive in this complex economy," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer, Unanet. "Unanet ERP is rapidly displacing the siloed, outdated tools many companies struggle with. These new releases further solidify our position as the ERP provider of choice."

For GovCons, Unanet's new release offers four primary enhancements: Contract Management, Project Central Dashboard, Unanet Mobile, and Inventory integration.

The enhanced Contract Management capabilities enable users to record, track and reconcile a contract's value and funding by modification, aggregate contracts by customer and project type, and more. Users can associate a contract with as many projects as needed to account for CLINs, SLINs and Task or delivery orders. Changes are automatically reflected in an automatic audit trail, and reports reflect the latest contract details, information and modifications.

capabilities enable users to record, track and reconcile a contract's value and funding by modification, aggregate contracts by customer and project type, and more. Users can associate a contract with as many projects as needed to account for CLINs, SLINs and Task or delivery orders. Changes are automatically reflected in an automatic audit trail, and reports reflect the latest contract details, information and modifications. The new Project Central Dashboard is an interactive dashboard in Analytics Studio that provides real-time, integrated project and financial insights. More than 45 different project-based metrics related to revenue, revenue backlog, revenue variance, profitability and many more are presented in graphs and tabular formats, providing detailed, personalized project views for project managers.

is an interactive dashboard in Analytics Studio that provides real-time, integrated project and financial insights. More than 45 different project-based metrics related to revenue, revenue backlog, revenue variance, profitability and many more are presented in graphs and tabular formats, providing detailed, personalized project views for project managers. Unanet Mobile is a new native application that allows users to input time and comments, set push notifications, request leave, and do it all directly from the mobile device of their choice. The simplicity, along with secure authentication, encourages consistent time input by employees on the go.

is a new native application that allows users to input time and comments, set push notifications, request leave, and do it all directly from the mobile device of their choice. The simplicity, along with secure authentication, encourages consistent time input by employees on the go. Powered by Stripe, Unanet Pay is newly available for GovCons and will provide a significant increase in invoicing and payment flexibility resulting in increased efficiencies and improved cash flow.

is newly available for GovCons and will provide a significant increase in invoicing and payment flexibility resulting in increased efficiencies and improved cash flow. Inventory Management has features that allow project managers and accountants to view and report on inventory associated with their projects. While inventory is managed through best-in-class inventory solutions, the integration creates inventory transactions associated to the project and journal entry transactions documenting the inventory flow from acquisition to use.

The new features give GovCons even more control over their data, so they have a single, consistent and reliable source of truth for all business information, with the ability to readily access invaluable real-time insight to accelerate projects, meet deadlines, and run their projects and their business profitably.

For A/E customers, Unanet's new features provide a more seamless deployment experience for project managers, accounting teams in both AP and AR, and all desktop users. Highlighting the latest release is a new web experience for Project Managers, enhancements to Unanet Pay, and updates to project planning and purchasing functionalities.

Project Central for Web provides detailed project views anytime, anywhere with key metrics across all projects in one, single real-time source. Firms can customize the metrics to create personalized project views, search and export information, and monitor project performance dashboards with KPIs at the project and phase level.

provides detailed project views anytime, anywhere with key metrics across all projects in one, single real-time source. Firms can customize the metrics to create personalized project views, search and export information, and monitor project performance dashboards with KPIs at the project and phase level. Unanet Pay, previously known as invoice delivery and payment facilitation, is an upgraded function powered by Stripe that streamlines invoicing, tracks customer engagement, and increases cash flow. Customers can copy/paste payment links for easier collections, flexibly email invoices, engage their customers with a seamless invoicing experience and collect payments via ACH and credit card more efficiently than ever before.

previously known as invoice delivery and payment facilitation, is an upgraded function powered by Stripe that streamlines invoicing, tracks customer engagement, and increases cash flow. Customers can copy/paste payment links for easier collections, flexibly email invoices, engage their customers with a seamless invoicing experience and collect payments via ACH and credit card more efficiently than ever before. New Enhanced Project Planning functions provide key updates to Unanet A/E's full suite of enterprise tools for scheduling, budgeting and managing projects featuring enhancements for multiple rate analyses, and ETC and Percent Complete History automation for easier earned value management.

functions provide key updates to Unanet A/E's full suite of enterprise tools for scheduling, budgeting and managing projects featuring enhancements for multiple rate analyses, and ETC and Percent Complete History automation for easier earned value management. Purchasing is also simplified with flexible configuration and approvals, support for process automations, and easy-to-use management.

"Each function released today is specifically designed to resolve a pain-point that customers have expressed, while also integrating and simplifying processes," continued Jarrahian. "We pay specific attention to ensuring our releases seamlessly integrate and improve the user experience, so we continue to offer greater value to our customers. It's through this careful and purposed approach we can help them gain a business advantage."

Recently, Unanet was recognized as a "High Performer" in dozens of categories for its A/E and GovCon solutions in G2's Winter 2021 Reports, including fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, best customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability. The selections were made by end-users, demonstrating the value Unanet's customers receive and their favorability of the solutions.

To learn more about the Unanet new release for GovCon customers, please visit this link. To learn more about the Unanet new release for A/E customers, please visit here.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet at @UnanetTech on Twitter and Unanet-Technologies on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Unanet