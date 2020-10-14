Unanet Will Acquire Cosential To Deliver More Best-in-Class, Enterprise ERP and CRM Choices

DULLES, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the government contracting (GovCon), architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, today announced it will acquire Cosential, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software and proposal solutions for the construction and A/E markets. The combination of Unanet's purpose-built ERP and Cosential's CRM software will give customers new choices for best-in-class solutions that meet their enterprise business management needs, including business development, proposal management, project management, finance, operations and resource management.

Relying on Unanet's proven track record of investing in and enhancing new platforms, Unanet will continue to invest in Cosential's technology for the construction and A/E industries while also maintaining its innovation momentum in GovCon, construction and A/E industries.

"Project-based businesses are demanding better service and better technology than have been provided by legacy vendors," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Unanet and Cosential share a commitment to our customers and to hard work that results in exceptional outcomes. With our advanced technology, proven innovation, and knowledge of the GovCon, A/E and construction industries, we can bring a best-in-class alternative to the status quo so customers gain the satisfaction and innovation they deserve."

Cosential brings deep-rooted expertise in the A/E and construction industries as the CRM market leader in the AEC space, complementing Unanet's leadership in the GovCon, A/E and professional services spaces. Unanet and Cosential have many mutual customers, further demonstrating the synergy between the two companies and their technologies, and underscoring the opportunity for collaboration and innovation.

"Cosential customers will gain increased investment in their business development and marketing solution, and gain access to Unanet's ERP," said Dan Cornish, CEO of Cosential. "Unanet has proven its commitment to investing in technology to benefit all customers, so we know the future will result in many cutting-edge new capabilities. Cosential and Unanet share a focus on providing an excellent customer experience in order to deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Unanet is the brains of our project management, accounting and resource management, and Cosential is the backbone of our sales and marketing. While the two are already working well together, we can see extraordinary value in the two pieces integrating into one cohesive system. We look forward to working with the expanded Unanet team," said Vicki Schreckengost, CPA, Controller for Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.

"We looked at all the go-to companies in ERP and it was clear that Unanet offered a better product, more attentive service, and greater value than the big brand names. We found the same situation when it came to our CRM provider, Cosential. Our industry needs a strong tech leader that is committed to our unique business, to innovative technology, and to their customers long-term," said Mark Bertsch, CFO, Vocon.

Integrated business process solutions for architecture, construction and engineering industries are an expanding market opportunity, giving Unanet a strong foothold for significant revenue capture long-term. With its investments in the A/E and construction industries and its award-winning solutions for the GovCon market, as well as professional service industries, Unanet is poised to continue its significant growth trajectory, which has been accelerating since 2019.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Unanet plans to close on the acquisition in the fourth quarter.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Cosential

As a leader of the space, continuously gaining market share over competitors such as Salesforce and Microsoft, Cosential has spent the last 20+ years tailoring their project-based sales and marketing solutions for the construction and related industries. The system brings robust customer management capabilities together with powerful proposal generation software, empowering Business Developers, Marketers, Executives, and select Project Teams to own, enrich, and leverage their firm-owned data. The industry continues to see upward motions of digital transformations and Cosential has been leading the charge in that movement by being the only growth platform that goes beyond a CRM in owning the pre-sales process for market leaders winning business in the AEC industry.

