Unanet Wins 2023 Top Workplaces for Tech Award

News provided by

Unanet

18 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET

ERP and CRM Leader Receives National Recognition as an Employer of Choice

DULLES, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today announced the company has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces in Technology winner. The confidential employee survey results recognize Unanet as one of the nation's most people-first workplace cultures within the technology sector.

"For more than 30 years, our female-founded software company has prioritized a positive and collaborative culture for our employees," said Stacy Critzer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Unanet. "This national recognition is important because it is directly from our internal teams, and their happiness ensures we are able to continue to deliver on our high standards of innovative technology solutions for our customers."

The Top Workplaces survey measures organizations based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The technology award names companies as 'employers of choice' for those seeking employment within the industry.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage.

In addition to Top Workplaces, Unanet has consistently been recognized as an Inc. 5,000 Fastest-Growing Company in America and was awarded One of the Best Remote-First Places to Work by Built In. Unanet's CEO Craig Halliday was also named a Tech100 on the Northern Virginia Tech Council's prestigious executive list this year.

To learn more about Unanet, or to view available careers opportunities, please visit https://unanet.com/about/careers/.

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet

