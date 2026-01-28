Unanet's Champions 2026 Conference in San Diego to Feature World Champion Adventure Racer, Guinness World Record Holder

Robyn Benincasa to share lessons of passion, perseverance and resilience

DULLES, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions 2026, the annual Unanet event that brings together key players from the worlds of government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), will feature a keynote address from Robyn Benincasa, a world champion adventure racer, CNN Hero, three-time Guinness World Record holder in distance paddling, New York Times best-selling author and veteran firefighter who advises Fortune 500 companies on leadership and team building.

As a headline speaker at Champions 2026, which will be held in San Diego April 20-23 at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, Benincasa will draw from her unique perspective and experience leading adventure teams for the last 20 years to share insight about building world-class teams, inspiring greatness, and igniting passion and perseverance in people—insight that executives can readily take home and apply inside their own organizations and teams.

"Robyn brings novel and inspirational ideas about drive, perseverance and resilience that I'm confident will resonate with attendees on both a professional and personal level, especially during times of great change and challenge," said Alex Gobbi, Chief Marketing Office for Unanet. "Our customers are looking for ways to get the most from their people and transform their businesses into championship-level competitors like Robyn. She'll bring a unique element to an already exciting line-up of speakers."

Now in its 19th year, Champions 2026 offers a compelling opportunity for members of the GovCon and AEC industries to gather under one roof to share ideas, exchange best practices, make connections and discuss issues impacting their business. This year's agenda is geared toward helping companies and their people leverage the latest AI-powered business tools to transform how they operate, grow, and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace by streamlining processes, tapping new business opportunities, strengthening compliance and delivering better project outcomes to customers.

More than 1,000 attendees, sponsors and partners come together at Champions each year to network, gather insight and connect directly with Unanet's experts to maximize their project-based ERP and CRM solutions and achieve greater business success. Throughout the event, expect to learn plenty about new AI-focused product innovations that are helping customers win more business, get more value from their business relationships, and run their projects more efficiently and profitably.

Champions 2026 attendees can choose among four tracks: GovCon ERP, GovCon CRM, AE ERP, and AEC CRM. The agenda will include a variety of breakout sessions, networking and engagement time at the expo hall, and main sessions with daily keynote addresses.

Interested attendees can learn more about the conference, review the agenda, and read more about Robyn Benincasa at https://unanet.com/champions-conference-2026. Registration is available online.

Sponsors for Champions 2026 include Aprio, BDO USA, BMSS, Cherry Bekaert LLP, CKearney Consulting, CohnReznick, GovCon Synergies, GovConPay, govIRG, GovNumeric LLC, GRF CPAs & Advisors, KGRF Group, NFP, Nue, OAS, OpenAsset, Paylocity, Rice Sterling, SC&H, Sikich, Technik Solutions Group, The Alliance Group, and VSINGH CPA LLC. Exhibition and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

