Unanet's New CRM For GovCon Technology Enables Complete Project Lifecycle Management From Pursuit Through Execution

DULLES, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today released CRM for GovCon, a complete CRM solution from market intelligence through proposal delivery. Coupled with Unanet's award-winning project-based ERP solution, GovCons now have a comprehensive, integrated solution to help them manage opportunities, customers and projects from initial pursuit through final invoicing.

Unanet's ERP solution already delivers best-in-class project management, insights and business analytics. Now, with CRM for GovCon, customers gain additional capabilities to help them win more business by finding key opportunities, creating winning proposals, and streamlining proposal management and delivery. With Unanet's CRM and ERP, GovCons are empowered with industry-leading tools for business success.

"Now GovCons can break out of siloed systems and have holistic project and client management functionality," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "When they can see the full view of their entire customer lifecycle, they are able to make smarter business decisions, operate more efficiently, and deliver better results overall."

Unlike traditional CRM tools, Unanet delivers early market intelligence data powered by GovTribe, which allows GovCons to strategically plan their pursuits by searching opportunities and identifying current solicitations, down to the specifics of dates, requirements, and estimated award value. Once project pursuits are researched through GovTribe, GovCons are able to track and work the opportunities and deliver award-winning proposals that reflect deep insight and past performance. After a project is awarded, GovCons can then manage it with Unanet ERP, while still linking back to the CRM data for detailed and fluid project management.

"This partnership will provide a best-in-class, fully integrated market research capability for Unanet CRM customers," said Nate Nash, CEO of GovTribe. "We see great value in the combined offering and look forward to better serving the government contracting community."

Unanet CRM for GovCon is the result of innovation stemming from the recent acquisition of the award-winning CRM software company, Cosential. By leveraging the sophisticated CRM technology, Unanet enriched its purpose-built system to meet customer needs and seamlessly integrate cutting-edge CRM solutions with Unanet ERP.

"Unanet is continuously innovating so GovCons have better solutions than the bolt-on technologies offered by the de facto industry leaders," continued Halliday. "This commitment to innovation and our customer-first service that consistently exceeds expectations have made us the clear choice for GovCons."

Unanet will be offering CRM for GovCon project webinars, tutorials and details online, and at its upcoming Champions user conference so GovCon customers can evaluate the solution in-depth.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, AEC, and Professional Services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About GovTribe

GovTribe provides industry-leading market intelligence and capture tools for federal government contractors. We believe the tools and data required to compete in the federal market should be accessible, modern, and designed for real people. For more information, visit govtribe.com.

