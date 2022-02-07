Unanet's Strong 2021 Includes All-Time Best Growth in ERP and CRM Platforms, Fueled by Product innovation and Commitment to Customer Success

DULLES, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today detailed strong 2021 results, highlighted by all-time- growth levels across all product lines and categories, and continued gains in market share.

"2021 was a watershed year for Unanet, and it was driven by our belief that customers shouldn't just buy our solutions, they should experience genuine success using them," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "More than one-third of Unanet customers come from a competitor. That's because our focus is on our customers' success, not our own. It's about giving customers the complete package: Product-driven innovations; quick, smooth implementations; and an unwavering commitment to service and support so they get the best possible business outcomes."

In the past year, many Unanet customers expanded into new markets or enhanced existing contracts, and Unanet's ERP and CRM supported their growth. New features like multi-legal entity invoicing and management, in-depth analytics, mobile timekeeping, security and compliance, and sub-K management were essential to helping customers succeed. Additionally, Unanet's customers increased employee and customer engagement, resulting in faster invoicing and revenue recognition, and more new business wins.

Unanet Connect, the industry's first and only open integration marketplace, now offers more than 150 pre-built connectors to some of the business world's most popular and best-in-class applications. The marketplace expanded significantly in 2021, with dozens of new integrations including OpenAsset, a project-based asset-management solution for AE, Flowtrac, an inventory and asset-management software, along with UKG, Paycom, Gusto and Paychex - all popular apps for automating payroll processing. These integrations provide the building blocks for an integrated digital ecosystem with Unanet ERP at its core.

Unanet ERP and CRM platforms also cemented its reputation as easier and quicker to implement than the competition, with more lightning-fast implementations in 2021 than ever. Additionally, newly upgraded plug-and-play analytics and dashboarding help executives unlock strategic information in just minutes, wherever they happen to be working, giving the AEC and GovCon firms real-time access to make well-informed, data-driven decisions on the fly.

"2021 product innovations were about increasing the value customers get from Unanet, whether that's through quicker revenue recognition, better employee engagement, faster implementation times, or insightful analytics," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer for Unanet. "New features only work when customers can get real value from successfully using them. So, our priorities in 2022 are to continue our trajectory of industry-leading go-live times, simplifying complex work, and always fine-tuning the employee experience so that customers achieve their desired business results."

Unanet's focus on customer success showed results in the past year, with hundreds of new customers in both the GovCon and AEC spaces, many of which upgraded to Unanet from a competitive product that wasn't serving their needs.

Among those new GovCon and AEC customers are EDA, ESP Associates, Inc., Leo Technologies, MAPP, MWA Architects, Precis Engineering, Strategic Technology Consulting, and TechWorks.



In addition to hundreds of new customer wins, Unanet claimed several highly coveted industry and business awards, which offer strong support for the company's unparalleled quality and success. Those awards include:

The Gold Stevie® Award for Cloud-Based ERP in the 2021 American Business Awards®

CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Business

Northern Virginia Tech Council's Tech 100

Top Workplaces' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award-winner

Top Workplaces' Remote Work award-winner

Further solidifying Unanet's place as the ERP and CRM solution provider of choice is the company's outstanding ratings in the independent analysis firm G2, which bases their scores on reviews by actual users. Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet ERP AE landed in G2's Top 5 highest-rated among project-based ERP offerings.

"Despite the curveballs that 2021 threw in global economics, supply chain, the pandemic and more, Unanet had a banner year, and we attribute that entirely to our team that puts customer needs first, every day," continued Halliday. "We plan to achieve as much or even greater growth in 2022 by continuing our strategy of innovating for customer success, and delivering the industry's most dedicated service and support teams."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

