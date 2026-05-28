UNCG Announces 2026-2027 Concert and Lecture Series

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University of North Carolina Greensboro

May 28, 2026, 20:18 ET

 Ben Folds, Alex Newell, Samara Joy, and More to Perform on Campus

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro will welcome an acclaimed lineup of performers and artists to campus for the 2026–2027 University Concert and Lecture Series (UCLS), featuring Tony Award® winner Alex Newell, Grammy Award®-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, and singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

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UNCG will welcome an acclaimed lineup of performers and artists to campus for the 2026–2027 University Concert and Lecture Series.
UNCG will welcome an acclaimed lineup of performers and artists to campus for the 2026–2027 University Concert and Lecture Series.
Tony-nominated actor and UNCG faculty member David Furr unveils the acclaimed visiting artists for the 2026-2027 season of the University Concert and Lecture Series, the longest-running series of its kind in North Carolina.
Tony-nominated actor and UNCG faculty member David Furr unveils the acclaimed visiting artists for the 2026-2027 season of the University Concert and Lecture Series, the longest-running series of its kind in North Carolina.

The season also includes Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater, internationally recognized for bringing hip-hop dance to the concert stage; Collage, the School of Music's annual signature performance celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary through the theme "American Voices"; and appearances by renowned jazz artists John Scofield and Carmen Bradford.

In partnership with the Falk Visiting Artist Fund, UCLS will also present Clarence Morgan, an American abstract painter whose work spans painting, drawing, printmaking, and writing.

2026–2027 University Concert and Lecture Series

  • Alex Newell — September 25, 2026
  • Clarence Morgan — October 1, 2026
  • Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater — October 16, 2026
  • Collage — October 24, 2026
  • John Scofield's "Electrospective" — November 21, 2026
  • Samara Joy — February 5, 2027
  • Ben Folds — March 20, 2027
  • Carmen Bradford with UNCG Jazz Ensemble I — April 23, 2027

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at ucls.uncg.edu or by calling 800-514-3849. Patrons can save 10% by purchasing tickets to Alex Newell, Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater, Samara Joy, and Ben Folds as a package. For more information on UCLS, now in its 114th season, visit ucls.uncg.edu.

About UNCG

UNCG is a diverse, learner-centered public research university with approximately 18,000 students enrolled in more than 150 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. Recognized nationally for academic excellence, access, and affordability, UNCG is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for affordability by The New York Times, as well as No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 13 nationally for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNCG advances research, creative activity and community engagement that expands opportunity, drives economic impact and strengthens workforce partnerships across North Carolina. For more information, visit uncg.edu.

SOURCE University of North Carolina Greensboro

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