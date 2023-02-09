Unconventional Startup Business Strategies Explained by BenjiLock Inventor Robbie Cabral at CES 2023

Cabral Shares Innovation, Market, Investor Mindshare Strategies as Speaker at Multiple CTA Sessions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stressing that innovators must always be looking for new ways to improve the lives of everyone, Robbie Cabral, founder, CEO, and owner of BenjiLock, took the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 by storm with multiple sessions during the run of the event. Cabral, the inventor of the world's first padlock with fingerprint technology, was invited by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to be a speaker at several key events over the show run. The response from the audience was electric.

Inventor, CEO & Founder of BenjiLock, Robbie Cabral, returned to CES 2023 to be part of the Unconventional Strategies for Startup Success conference session. In addition to the Unconventional Strategies for Startup Success session, Cabral spoke at the CTA Foundation Pitch Competition, moderated by Host and Producer for Amazon Live, Albert Lawrence.

"I'm a small company," Cabral said, "and the opportunity to be featured alongside Amazon, Lutron, Indiegogo, and Canon in front of CES audiences is a huge milestone for me!"

Cabral unveiled the BenjiLock prototype at CES in 2017, and BenjiLock products were selected as CES Innovation Award honorees in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022 as new iterations of the company's flagship traditional padlock using fingerprint technology were released.

Known for his easy-going and direct real-world advice, Cabral was a guest speaker at USPTO's Invention-Con 2022, discussing his IP journey to obtain patents for the first-of-its-kind padlock and his journey to grow and market a full line of biometric products. For 2023, Cabral is focused on giving back to a community that helped him with his startup, sharing his POV on capturing audience and market attention and investor assistance to scale up their business.

"The market is hungry for products that provide access and accessibility in easy and straightforward ways," Cabral said. "Innovators must always be looking for new ways to improve the lives of everyone, including seniors and people with disabilities. Our padlock product makes securing personal items easy with just a fingerprint, meaning there's no need to remember a combination or where you put your key at the gym, school, home, or traveling, and I believe products like these can make a difference to a very diverse and receptive audience."

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

