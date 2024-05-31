Uncovering the Unique Needs of Veterans Diagnosed With Cancer

The statewide practice has observed that nearly one-half of all U.S. military veterans in Florida diagnosed with cancer in 2023 who were referred for treatment outside of the VHA system received care from FCS. Already this year, more than 3,000 veterans have been referred to FCS clinics statewide.

"As the state's largest community-based oncology provider treating a significant number of veterans, we at FCS must be uniquely qualified to provide the specialized services our veterans require and deserve," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "Our ability to provide convenient access to the most advanced and personalized treatment, typically within 72 hours of referral, supports President Biden's Cancer Moonshot goals and the VA's efforts to provide our veterans with world-class cancer care, from screening through survivorship, but we must also consider care beyond the traditional scope of treating cancer."

Compared to the general U.S. population, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute, likely due to exposure to chemicals or other environmental factors. The top cancers among the estimated 56,000 veterans diagnosed annually are prostate, lung, bladder, breast and colorectal.

Florida has the third largest veteran population in the nation, with more than 1.4 million veterans residing here, according to the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Additionally, Dr. Gordan points out the critical need among veterans for comprehensive services that include behavioral health counseling, nurse navigation, nutrition and caregiver support.

"More than one-third of veterans suffer from mental health issues that include any and all forms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder," noted Dr. Gordan. "Through our Holistic Model of Care (HMoC), we have initiated a shift that encompasses the complex level of care our veterans require. We recently established processes to screen for depression and develop personalized care plans to support our patients. We track our progress through precise quality measures."

All VA patients undergo a thorough evaluation using the Patient Health Questionaire-9 (PHQ-9), a clinically validated tool designed to identify and assess a patient's depression.

"The core of what we do at FCS," continues Dr. Gordan, "transcends the traditional health care – and oncology care – frameworks and recognizes the importance of emotional well-being as a grounding principle. Our approach goes beyond treating the initial condition that brought these patients to FCS and forces us to look at them through a holistic lens.

Of the FCS patients referred from the VA already in 2024, nearly 94% have been screened for depression. By embracing the philosophy of the HMoC, FCS strives not only to treat cancer, but to nurture the whole person throughout their cancer journey.

FCS has established plans of care for patients whose PHQ-9 scores indicate elevated depression levels, offering support from its comprehensive care coordination team. Behavioral health, nurse navigation, nutritional counseling, caregiver support, 24/7 triaging – all are options available to this veteran patient population and each is dependent on individual patient needs.

Through ongoing dialogue with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and payors, Dr. Gordan, along with his FCS physician and executive leaders, anticipates the number of veteran referrals to FCS will grow. The practice is actively exploring new avenues to deepen veterans' access to the more than 180 early and late-phase clinical trials offered through its nationally recognized research program.

"We are keenly aware of the need," adds FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Given their history of service to our country and the sacrifices they have endured, veterans are certainly deserving recipients of novel treatments and therapies. FCS stands ready to ensure that veterans across Florida have easy and seamless access to cutting-edge clinical trials that bring hope, healing and the best possible outcomes."

Dr. Gordan will join a distinguished panel of leaders from the ASCO Foundation, the Veterans Health Administration (VA), the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting in Chicago this week to focus on improving the continuity of care for veteran cancer patients. Conquering Veteran Cancer, Together, sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb®, aims to foster engagement between the VA, academic and community practice partners and patient caregivers.

