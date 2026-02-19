Uncrustables® Expands Convenience with Fridge Friendly Storage Across Its Portfolio -- Full Rollout in Summer 2026

The Wait Is Over. Freeze 'em. Fridge 'em. Enjoy 'em. Uncrustables® Will Be Ready to Eat, Right From The Fridge.

Summary

Uncrustables® is making its entire portfolio fridge friendly this summer

is making its entire portfolio fridge friendly this summer Uncrustables® sandwiches will soon be able to be kept in the fridge at home for up to five days, eliminating thaw and wait time, or kept in the freezer

sandwiches will soon be able to be kept in the fridge at home for up to five days, eliminating thaw and wait time, or kept in the freezer The same Unbeatably Soft Bread ® and flavors will continue to be sold in the freezer aisle

® and flavors will continue to be sold in the freezer aisle Also available are two new morning flavors, each with 12g protein — Up & Apple ™ (Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Jelly) and Bright‑Eyed Berry ™ (Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam); both can be stored in the freezer or in the fridge for up to five days Available nationwide at Kroger, Walmart and Target

™ (Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Jelly) and ™ (Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam); both can be stored in the freezer or in the fridge for up to five days

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncrustables®, the beloved brand known for its iconic frozen crustless sandwiches, has announced a brand evolution: the entire Uncrustables® portfolio will become fridge friendly, with a full consumer rollout slated to begin this summer. Announced at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) 2026 Conference, the portfolio evolution reflects the ongoing commitment to enhancing convenience and accessibility by removing a common consumer barrier—thaw time.

The fridge friendly evolution maintains the brand's Unbeatably Soft Bread® baked daily in U.S. bakeries with no artificial preservatives and frozen on site. Uncrustables® can soon be stored either in the refrigerator at home for up to five days or kept in the freezer for longer-term storage. That means fans can soon enjoy Uncrustables® sandwiches straight from the fridge with zero thaw time as soon as a craving hits— no mess, no prep, no wait.

"Because shoppers have made us a leader in the freezer aisle, we're evolving to meet them where they are. No more creative 'speed-thaw' hacks required," said Jessica Fair, Vice President, Marketing at The J.M. Smucker Co. "By making our entire portfolio fridge friendly, we're eliminating thaw time so fans can enjoy the same Unbeatably Soft Bread® and favorite flavors the moment they want a snack."

In late 2025, Uncrustables® introduced two new morning flavors — Up & Apple™ (Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Jelly) and Bright‑Eyed Berry™ (Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam) with more protein than classic Uncrustables® sandwiches. These morning flavors each deliver 12g of protein per sandwich and can currently be enjoyed from the freezer or straight from the fridge for up to five days, blending convenience and nutrition for busy mornings. These two new flavors are available nationwide at Kroger, Walmart and Target. Starting this summer, all Uncrustables® flavors will continue to be available in the freezer aisle, and consumers will have the option to store them in the freezer or in the refrigerator for immediate enjoyment.

Media can request samples of Uncrustables® Up & Apple™ and Bright‑Eyed Berry™ now—and stay tuned for an official summer 2026 reveal, when the brand will roll out its complete fridge friendly lineup.

What does "fridge friendly" mean?

Fridge friendly Uncrustables® sandwiches give consumers the flexibility to store them wherever it works best – keep them in the fridge for grab-and-go convenience for up to five days, or store them in the freezer for longer-term enjoyment – all while still being sold in the freezer aisle.

When will fridge friendly Uncrustables® be available?

The full fridge friendly rollout is slated for summer 2026. Two 12g protein, fridge friendly morning flavors (see below) are available now.

Which flavors of Uncrustables® are already available to store in the fridge?

Uncrustables® Up & Apple™ (Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Jelly) and Bright‑Eyed Berry™ (Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam) are available now. The full Uncrustables® portfolio of flavors will be included in the summer 2026 roll out.

Where will I find Uncrustables® in the store?

Uncrustables® sandwiches will continue to be sold in the freezer aisle.

Do I have to keep them frozen until I eat them?

No. The new fridge friendly products are designed so consumers have the choice to either store them in the refrigerator for immediate enjoyment for up to five days or keep products frozen. Always follow the storage instructions on packaging.

Will the taste or texture of Uncrustables® change if I eat one straight from the fridge?

No. Fridge friendly Uncrustables® will retain Uncrustables® sandwiches' Unbeatably Soft Bread® and classic flavors. Our Unbeatably Soft Bread® is baked daily in U.S. bakeries and frozen on site for freshness.

How long can I refrigerate Uncrustables® once I bring them home?

Uncrustables® sandwiches will keep fresh in the fridge for up to five days, making it easier to enjoy at a moment's notice.

Can I still buy Uncrustables® frozen and freeze them at home?

Yes. Products will be sold in the freezer aisle and can still be kept frozen at home if you prefer.

Why is Uncrustables® making this change?

The brand is responding to consumer demand for greater convenience: removing thaw time makes it easier for fans to enjoy immediately.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Media Contact:

Sarah Pryor

[email protected]

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Co.