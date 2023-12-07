Under the Leadership of Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Banorte Recognized Among World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek in 2023

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte proudly announces its placement among the top 5 in Newsweek's list World's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023. As the only Mexican bank to secure a position on this prestigious list, Banorte reaffirms its commitment to trust, integrity, and excellence in the financial sector.

The extensive survey conducted by Newsweek with global data research firm Statista, engaged over 70,000 participants, accumulating 269,000 assessments of companies based on feedback from customers, investors, and employees. Newsweek's evaluation criteria were centered around trust, with questions focusing on confidence in company leadership and company treatment of customers and employees. The list includes 1,000 companies from 21 countries and 23 industries.

Banorte's inclusion in the top rankings underscores its dedication to fostering trust across its customer base and workforce. Banorte Chairman, Carlos Hank Gonzalez, said, "At Banorte we have worked hard to earn the trust of the Mexican people. We act fairly and with integrity because this is what Mexico deserves. We are honored to be part of this prestigious list." 

Banorte extends its gratitude for this notable recognition and hopes that this ranking serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking trusted partners in their banking pursuits.

About Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the largest Mexican financial institution. It provides financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pensions, leasing, factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and the Uniteller remittance business.

