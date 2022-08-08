Underground Donut Tour Launches in Vancouver

The World's Best Donut Tour opens its first tour in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their first tour in Canada, specifically in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK, Ireland and now Canada in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin and now adding Vancouver to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"Vancouver has always been on our list of cities we wanted to open. It's truly one of the most beautiful cities in North America and when we saw the incredible selection and styles of donuts available, everything just clicked. We're so excited to open our first tour in Canada," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Vancouver's downtown and Gastown neighborhoods – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily walks through historic neighborhoods, downtown, West End, and Coal Harbour showcasing local architecture, the famous Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, the Olympic Cauldron, Canada Place, and all the amazing donut shops along the way.

"We're so excited to launch this tour and show off Vancouver's natural beauty, architecture, history, and of course the donuts," said Ainslee Dalzell tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Vancouver.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, August 12th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9am and 12pm with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are CAN $40 for adults and CAN $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

