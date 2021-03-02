Underground Inc Documentary From Vision Films Unearths Secrets of the Alternative Music Revolution

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") is set to release the full-length documentary Underground Inc. from filmmaker Shaun Katz. The unprecedented dive into the meteoric rise and fall of the hardcore, underground alternative rock scene of the late 80s to mid-90s will be available on all major cable and VOD platforms and on DVD March 23.

Underground Inc Alternative Rock Documentary Movie Poster

This film is the ultimate look at the uncensored energy of alternative music's revolution, its meteoric rise to mainstream dominance in the wake of Nirvana, and the raw talent of those who made it big, and then lost it all. Discover some of the greatest music that was buried in an era when art and the business collided through firsthand accounts from those who lived it – band members, managers, producers, all accompanied by powerful concert and performance footage. Revealing a never before look at artists, torn between their medium, freedom of expression and the lure of major label money and potential fame. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/CwVtbTWPvUc

Featured interviews include: Joey Castillo (Queens of the Stone Age), Sean Yseult (White Zombie), Steve Albini (Record Producer for Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey), Peter Mengede (Helmet), Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour), Todd Huth (Primus), Jamie Miller (Bad Religion), and many more.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Underground Inc is a fascinating look into a relatively short window of time that made an indelible mark on the music industry. This is more than a music documentary, it is a time capsule about an entire movement of independent spirit and creativity that was lost almost as soon as it was hitting its stride."

Shaun Katz says, "This is a film about so many of the artists who changed my life yet flew under the radar for so many music lovers. It's a story of a thriving and rich underground which was eventually co-opted by corporations and was never the same again. This film was an intensive labour of love which shares so many amazing stories of some amazingly influential artists that are long overdue for more attention. I can't wait to share this incredible story of their journey."

Underground Inc will be available on VOD platforms including Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, iTunes, Amazon Instant, Vimeo, Microsoft Xbox, YouTube. U.S. cable providers include: Dish, DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Mediacom, and more than 200 smaller affiliates.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

