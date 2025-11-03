Vision Films and MuslimKids.TV Announce Global Theatrical Release of Animated Feature Film 'Time Hoppers'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films reports that their animated feature, Time Hoppers, from MuslimKids.TV's creators Flordeliza Dayrit and Michael Milo, will be released theatrically in the United States, United Kingdom, MENA [Middle East & North Africa], Turkey, and Africa with more countries to follow. Vision will be offering it to the rest of the world at this year's American Film Market and will be followed by Transactional VOD. The film is executive produced by Mohannad Malas, Dr. Abdullah Patel, Dr. Fatima Coovadia, and Dr. Hussein Amery.

Time Hoppers The Silk Road Animated Feature Film

The 85-minute, 3D action-adventure Time Hoppers takes children and families back in time along the historic Silk Road. The story follows a group of kids who must save the great scientists of history from an evil time traveling alchemist. Watch the trailer HERE

The highly diverse cast, including four American children, encounter amazing scientists from the past including Ibn Al-Haytham, who discovered camera obscura that lead to photography, Al-Khawarizmi, who invented the algorithm laying the foundation for computing, Maryam Astrolabi, an innovator in astronomical instruments who made the astrolabe (history's "super computer") and forged a path for women in science, and Mansa Musa, the West African ruler said to be the richest person who ever lived, and a tremendous patron of science, culture and learning.

On October 30, 2025 distributor Italia Film will release on 200 screens throughout the Middle East and North Africa [MENA] region in both English and Arabic.

Gravel Road International, based in South Africa with a reach across the continent, will release on 100 screens in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria.

In February of 2026, Fathom Entertainment will release on 450 screens across the continental United States.

Creator Michael Milo shares, "Time Hoppers is rich in the cultures of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. It also celebrates the history of science and the fact that all cultures have had a part in building the world of science we have today. Through the little-known stories of Arab and Muslim contributors to modern science, we made a beautiful and relatable film that has a high degree of historical accuracy and sensitivity."

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films shares, "After our hugely successful release of Bilal: The New Breed of Hero, we're very proud to bring this fun family film to the global market."

The film was partly funded by Canada Media Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund, Alberta Media Fund, and federal and provincial tax credits.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818.415.9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.