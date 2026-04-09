Underneath the Lost Kilos: Muscle Composition, Preservation and Function, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see why and when it is relevant to look at muscle composition and functional changes during weight loss in clinical trials. Attendees will gain insight into the various techniques and methodologies that are available for assessing body and muscle composition, and their strengths and weaknesses. The featured speakers will share how to look at and interpret muscle changes, and consider differences related to patient characteristics or conditions.

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight loss is complex. Traditional metrics like kilograms lost and BMI tell only part of the story. The next era of obesity trials demands evidence that goes underneath the lost kilos, evidence that differentiates therapies, informs regulators and ultimately transforms patient outcomes.

Changes in body composition, especially those related to muscle, have become increasingly important for accurately interpreting treatment effects during weight loss. For example, loss of muscle fat should not be mistaken for loss of muscle volume, and preserving muscle volume should not be misinterpreted as a lack of weight-loss efficacy. Specific muscle composition changes can also have different effects on metabolic health, physical function and clinical outcomes.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss and explore the muscle dimension of weight loss, addressing key questions like:

What are the different components of muscle composition and why are they biologically, clinically and functionally relevant to study?

Which techniques and methodologies are available (e.g. MRI) for assessing muscle composition and which one should I use in my clinical trial?

Why are regulatory authorities interested in and what is meant by muscle preservation?

The webinar will also explore the different ways we can assess muscles using biopsy, imaging, and functional tests, as well as how they can complement each other and enhance current understanding of treatment effects and how these translate to clinical trials and drug development in obesity, metabolic disease and other conditions.

Register for this webinar to learn more about muscle composition, preservation and function in weight loss.

Join Niels Jessen, Head of Research, Steno Diabetes Centre, Aarhus; Tim Heise, Chief Scientific Officer, Profil; and Lars Johansson, Chief Scientific Officer, Antaros Medical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Underneath the Lost Kilos: Muscle Composition, Preservation and Function.

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