Understanding and Addressing Syphilis Trends - and What's Being Missed

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, has released episode 57 of its Science Bytes podcast, focusing on evolving syphilis trends in the United States and the rise of congenital syphilis cases despite declines in early-stage infections.

Andrea Ott‑Vasconi, Director of Scientific Affairs and Regulatory, QuidelOrtho QuidelOrtho Science Bytes - Episode 57

Hosted by Josh Casey, the episode features Andrea Ott‑Vasconi, Director of Scientific Affairs and Regulatory at QuidelOrtho, who breaks down what CDC data reveals, why congenital syphilis continues to rise and how diagnostic strategies and healthcare workflows can close critical screening gaps, especially during pregnancy.

While provisional data show a second consecutive year of decline in primary and secondary syphilis cases, congenital syphilis cases reached nearly 4,000 in 2024. Because congenital syphilis is completely preventable with timely diagnosis and treatment during pregnancy, the episode highlights missed screening opportunities and actionable steps health systems can take now.

Key Insights:

Diverging trends in syphilis: Early-stage syphilis is declining, but congenital syphilis continues to rise due to missed or late screening

Why repeat testing matters: A single early prenatal test misses infections acquired later in pregnancy

Understanding testing strategies: How treponemal and non‑treponemal tests work together to identify active infection

Screening beyond prenatal care: Emergency departments and opt‑out screening play a critical role in identifying asymptomatic infections

Actionable steps for health systems: Universal repeat testing in pregnancy, EHR prompts and treating every pregnancy-related encounter as a screening opportunity

Listen to the latest episode of the QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast on major streaming platforms or at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation