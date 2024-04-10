Understanding the mRNA Therapeutics Market's -8.6% Decline: Insights from BCC Research

mRNA, the messenger molecules transferring genetic instructions from DNA to ribosomes, is now at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation. With mRNA therapeutics and vaccines emerging as game-changers, they offer a promising avenue for treating not only COVID-19 but also a spectrum of diseases, including infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders.

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets is estimated to decrease from $33 billion in 2023 to reach $21 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.6% from 2023 through 2028."

This report delves into the mRNA therapeutics market, exploring various types of mRNA and their applications in therapy. It provides detailed insights into patent analysis and clinical trial analysis of mRNA, along with highlighting trends and dynamics influencing the market during the study period. The analysis extends to market projections up to 2028 and profiles key market players. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), with estimations spanning until 2028. Additionally, BCC Research offers a comprehensive overview of industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2020 to December 2022, identifying emerging trends in this activity.

Market Drivers for mRNA Therapeutics

Increasing Pandemics and Epidemics: The global landscape has witnessed a surge in pandemics and epidemics, prompting a heightened demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. mRNA-based vaccines and drugs have emerged as pivotal tools for swiftly responding to emerging infectious diseases, notably exemplified by their effectiveness against COVID-19. In response, governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are directing investments toward mRNA research, recognizing its potential to combat health crises effectively.

Increasing Uptake of Vaccines: The remarkable success of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in combating COVID-19 has underscored the transformative potential of this technology. Consequently, public awareness and acceptance of mRNA-based vaccines have seen a significant uptick, fostering greater confidence in their efficacy and safety. This growing acceptance has not only propelled the widespread adoption of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 but also laid the groundwork for their utilization against other diseases.

Investment in mRNA Increasing: Biotech firms, research institutions, and pharmaceutical giants are funneling substantial investments into mRNA research and development initiatives. This funding is pivotal in supporting critical aspects such as clinical trials, manufacturing processes, and the scaling up of production for mRNA-based therapies. The surge in investment in mRNA technology is poised to drive innovation and broaden the scope of therapeutic applications, promising significant advancements in healthcare in the years to come.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $60.0 billion Market Size Forecast $21.0 billion Growth Rate CAGR of -8.6% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Type and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers • Increasing Pandemics and Epidemic • Increasing Uptake of Vaccines • Investment in mRNA Increasing • Advantages of mRNA Drugs

mRNA Therapeutics Markets Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Type of Drugs

Within the domain of mRNA therapeutics, two key categories emerge: prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic drugs. Prophylactic vaccines are pivotal in preventing specific diseases, leveraging the mRNA platform's agility for rapid development and adaptation, notably showcased by the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. These vaccines hold promise for addressing emerging infectious diseases swiftly. On the other hand, therapeutic drugs encompass a wide range of applications, from oncology to infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions. mRNA therapies offer tailored treatment options, including personalized cancer vaccines and targeted treatments for various ailments, capitalizing on the platform's versatility and efficacy.

Regional Focus Areas Segmentation

Different regions exhibit varying degrees of involvement and investment in mRNA therapeutics. North America stands as a prominent hub for research and development, benefitting from significant investments, robust clinical trial infrastructure, and favorable regulatory environments. Europe follows suit with collaborative efforts and increasing adoption of mRNA-based treatments. The Asia-Pacific region showcases growing interest and investment, particularly in countries like China and India, while the Middle East and Africa demonstrate emerging awareness and potential for market growth. South America is witnessing a rise in awareness and participation in mRNA clinical trials, indicating untapped market potential and opportunities for growth in the region. International collaborations play a crucial role across all regions, driving research and development efforts and shaping the future landscape of mRNA therapeutics.

This report on mRNA Therapeutics and Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The mRNA therapeutics market is valued at $60 billion and it is growing at -8.6% during the forecasting period to reach $21 billion .



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



The key factors driving the growth are the increasing investment in the mRNA technology and the rise in pandemic and epidemics.



What segments are covered in the market?



The mRNA market has been studied by type and by region.



By Application, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The COVID vaccine will decline yet still dominate the market, as it will become part of regular vaccination regime in developed countries.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



North America holds the highest share in the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ARCTUR U.S. THERAPEUTICS INC.

CUREVAC N.V.

MERCK KGAA

NUTCRACKER THERAPEUTICS

STRAND THERAPEUTICS

BIONTECH SE

GENNOVA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

MODERNA INC.

OMEGA THERAPEUTICS INC.

VAXESS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

