Understood Launches Podcast Network To Further Support Individuals With Learning And Thinking Differences

Through the podcast network, Understood is focusing on some of the most critical and common moments people face on their different journeys with learning and thinking differences. Whether you're the parent or caregiver who is "in it" with your child, someone who experienced the "aha" moment with ADHD, or the young adult facing the challenges and triumphs of landing the dream job, each podcast authentically speaks to the millions of people going through these various moments.

"Built upon the foundation of 'In It,' the Understood Podcast Network is continuing to help start meaningful conversations and elevate powerful perspectives and insights for people with learning and thinking differences," said Nathan Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Understood. "This is another step in our mission to empower our community to feel seen, heard, and supported through shared experiences, and help people thrive."

The Understood Podcast Network is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and other listening platforms. Transcripts will be featured on https://u.org/podcasts .

Podcast launch dates include:

Sept. 23

"In It" Season 3: Returning after two successful seasons that garnered more than 100,000 downloads, new episodes of "In It" will debut every other Thursday to explore the joys and challenges of supporting kids who learn and think differently. Amanda Morin — former early intervention specialist and director of thought leadership and expertise at Understood — and Gretchen Vierstra — former educator and senior editor at Understood — co-host the series and speak to parents, caregivers, teachers, and children. They offer perspective, advice, and stories for, from, and by people who have challenges with reading, math, focus, and other learning differences. This new season of "In It" also addresses back-to-school concerns, like how parents can tell if their child is struggling academically, socially, or emotionally, what questions to ask, and signs to look out for. Guests include Emily Kircher-Morris, host of "The Neurodiversity Podcast"; Kareem Neal, special education teacher and 2019 Arizona Teacher of the Year; and more.

Two additional podcasts debut in September, with others to be announced.

Sept. 28

"ADHD Aha!": With new episodes debuting every other Tuesday, "ADHD Aha!" narrows in on the moment an individual or someone they know learned they had ADHD, and the emotional, unexpected, and sometimes funny ways symptoms surfaced. Host Laura Key, executive director of editorial content at Understood, talks with Scott Watson, an actor whose "aha" moment came during the pandemic; Andrea Robinson, a single mother who raised an intense daughter with ADHD; Understood's Amanda Morin, to discuss the tangled web of ADHD, anxiety, and perfectionism; and more.

Launching Sept. 29

"How'd You Get That Job?!": Airing weekly every Wednesday, "How'd You Get That Job?!" explores the unique and unexpected career paths of people who learn and think differently. Host Eleni Matheou, senior user researcher at Understood, speaks to young people with learning and thinking differences about finding a job they love — and how it reflects who they are and how they learn. Matheou sits down with bestselling author Ryan Douglass in episode one to discover how ADHD and dyslexia helped him become an author. Future guests include social studies teacher Chris Ivan and seamstress and designer Zo V, with more to come.

Episodes airing across the Understood Podcast Network will range in length from 20 to 25 minutes. For more information about the Understood Podcast Network and to download and listen, visit https://u.org/podcasts . For visuals and more information, visit Understood's Media Center at https://mediacenter.understood.org/ .

About Understood

1 in 5 Americans have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia. They are often misunderstood, undiagnosed, and dismissed, and these differences are viewed as a weakness. This leaves many on a journey that is stacked against them and costs society more than $500 billion. Understood is the only lifelong guide for those who learn and think differently. Today, we help more than 20 million people each year discover their potential, learn how to take control, find community, and stay on a positive path along each stage of life's journey. When others join this journey, and people are broadly embraced, everyone thrives. Understood is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation based in New York. For more information, or to become a partner, visit u.org/media and follow us on Twitter @UnderstoodOrg.

