Une Femme Wines Earns 2026 Keggy Award, Recognizing Its Commitment to Sustainability

SONOMA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Une Femme Wines has earned a 2026 Keggy Award from Free Flow Wines after its reusable wine keg program prevented the equivalent of more than 50,000 glass bottles from entering the waste stream. The recognition underscores the brand's broader commitment to sustainability, from sourcing fruit from Certified Sustainable vineyards to reducing waste and emissions through thoughtful packaging.

For Une Femme, sustainability shapes every stage of the business. From the vineyard to the final pour, the company considers the environmental impact of how its wines are grown, produced, packaged and served, pairing responsible farming with innovative formats that reduce its footprint without compromising quality.

"Exceptional wines begin in the vineyard," said Evyn Cameron, Head Winemaker at Une Femme. "We choose to source from Certified Sustainable vineyards because farming practices that promote healthy soils, balanced vines and thriving ecosystems consistently produce fruit with greater site expression, natural balance and varietal character. This allows us to intervene less in the winery, producing wines that are both distinctive and responsibly made. Choosing cans and kegs extends that commitment beyond the vineyard."

That philosophy continues long after harvest. Recognizing that packaging is one of the wine industry's greatest opportunities to reduce its environmental footprint, Une Femme has invested in alternative formats that deliver both quality and sustainability. Its aluminum cans are infinitely recyclable and lighter to transport than glass, while reusable stainless steel kegs replace the equivalent of 26 bottles each time they are filled, eliminating single-use packaging and reducing carbon emissions by at least 76 percent compared to serving the same wine in glass.

"We choose to can and keg our wines not just because it's a better, more convenient way to meet wine drinkers where they are, but because it's the more sustainable choice, too," said Thomas Hartman, Chief Operating Officer of Une Femme. "Packaging is one of the biggest environmental levers a wine brand can pull. We're proud to be recognized for building a business that considers its impact every step of the way."

Presented annually by Free Flow Wines, the Keggy Awards recognize exceptional and sustainable wine-on-tap programs nationwide. For Une Femme, the award reinforces a simple belief: producing exceptional wine and reducing environmental impact should go hand in hand.

About Une Femme Wines

Une Femme Wines is a women-founded canned wine brand co-founded by siblings Jen and Zach Pelka, with a mission to make great wine more inclusive, accessible and celebratory. Through its "Drink Well By Doing Good" initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to support women and communities worldwide. Une Femme wines are served across airlines, hotels, stadiums, cruise lines and hospitality destinations nationwide. Key partners include Delta Air Lines, Virgin Voyages, Marriott International, Hilton, Loews Hotels, Levy Restaurants and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Media Contact

Kaity Cash | [email protected]

908.892.9039

SOURCE Une Femme Wines