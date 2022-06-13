Unexpected Surprises of the No Surprises Act - Challenges for Protecting and Growing Your Medical Practice

"Physician practices continue to face unprecedented challenges and regulations that have an impact on their business." Tweet this

Designed to end surprise medical bills for consumers, the new federal regulation is ushering in a unknown era for medical practices that threatens their ongoing financial health and stability.

As a result, the provider community will now fall into two camps in how they choose to respond to these new challenges. Market takers will passively accept the impact without making critical changes to their practice operations, while market makers will respond proactively to the new legislation, forging ahead with an invigorated and effective growth mindset.

During this panel discussion, physician executive leaders, Withum, and healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners will unpack the issues and share how successful practices are overcoming the challenges and becoming market makers.

Presenters will include Domenic Segalla, market leader for Withum; Dan D'Orazio, CEO Sage Growth Partners; Reza Karimi, MD, Neurosurgeon, New Jersey Brain and Spine; and John Abrahams, MD, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York.

"Physician practices continue to face unprecedented challenges and regulations that have an impact on their business. The No Surprises Act poses a significant change to their reimbursement and financial standing," said Dan D'Oarzio. "It is vital for providers and administrators to proactively evaluate strategies to respond to these market changes and ensure practice health and financial stability."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, Syft, and iN2L. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

About Withum.

Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm committed to helping clients be more profitable, efficient and productive in today's complex business environment. Founded in 1974 with headquarters in Princeton, NJ, the firm has additional offices in major cities and financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network, with an international reach to over 150 countries worldwide. Serving businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale, we provide the expert advice and innovative solutions you need to Be in a Position of StrengthSM in today's fast-paced, tech-driven world. Get to know us at www.withum.com.

