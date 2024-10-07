UNFI WORKERS IN ATLANTA VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

208 Warehouse Workers Gain Strong Teamsters Local 728 Representation

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at UNFI in Atlanta have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 728. The group of 208 warehouse workers organized with the Teamsters to secure fair pay, better health care, and improved working conditions.

"We organized with the Teamsters to secure a more stable future for our families," said Fernando Woods, a UNFI worker and a new member of Local 728. "This victory will transform our jobs into careers, and we look forward to beginning negotiations for our first union contract."

"I am proud to welcome these new members into our local union and we look forward to helping them win a strong first Teamsters contract," said Matt Higdon, President of Local 728. "Together, we'll negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that provides the wages, benefits, and job security these workers deserve."

Since 2022, over 1,900 workers at UNFI have voted to become Teamsters. The Teamsters now represent over 5,000 workers at UNFI nationwide. Local 728's organizing efforts were bolstered by the Teamsters Organizing Department and the Teamsters Warehouse Division.

"Across the country, thousands of hardworking UNFI workers are joining the Teamsters to gain the wages, benefits, and job protections that only a strong union contract can provide," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We remain committed to helping UNFI workers organize nationwide to achieve the security and protections they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters