UNFI WORKERS IN PENNSYLVANIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

20 Dec, 2023, 11:41 ET

Organizing Momentum Grows at America's Largest Organic and Natural Food Supplier

WHITEHALL, Pa., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in under a week, drivers at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) have voted to join the Teamsters. The 189-worker group stood strong against the company's anti-union tactics to win representation with Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall, Pa.

"I am proud of what we've achieved. This victory means a lot to the people who were involved and fought until the very end of the organizing process," said Sergio Herrera, a UNFI driver who helped lead the worker-led effort to organize. "Let this campaign be an example to all the unorganized employees who work for companies and institutions where abuse is allowed. They, too, can also fight for their rights and win the justice they deserve."

Herrera and his co-workers are seeking improvements to wages and working conditions. Once the election is certified, Local 773 will begin proposal meetings and start the bargaining process for a first contract.

"These workers were motivated from the start. It was amazing to watch the way they stuck together and fought back against the company's anti-union tricks and scare tactics. All the credit goes to the worker-led internal organizing committee and Local 773 Organizer Estefani Garcia," said Brian Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 773. "This is an unbelievably impressive group, and we're proud to welcome them to the union."

The win in Pennsylvania follows recent organizing victories at UNFI in Iowa, Connecticut, California and Washington State, where drivers voted last week to join Teamsters Local 252 in Centralia, Wash.

The Teamsters now represent more than 4,000 members at UNFI nationwide.

"The Teamsters are on a winning streak at UNFI because workers are fed up and need a strong voice on the job," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "The wheels of momentum keep turning at UNFI. The Teamsters encourage all UNFI workers to get on board as we shape a new way forward at this company. We look forward to even more success in 2024."

