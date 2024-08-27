UNFI WORKERS OVERWHELMINGLY JOIN TEAMSTERS

244 Warehouse Workers Join Teamsters Local 26, Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

URBANA, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at UNFI in Urbana, Ill., have decisively voted, by a 3-to-1 margin, to join Teamsters Local 26. The group of 244 warehouse workers organized with the Teamsters to secure fair pay, better health care, and improved working conditions.

"We joined the Teamsters because we've had enough of skyrocketing health care premiums, insulting wages, and cuts to our paid time off," said Kurt Hollwedel, a 21-year forklift operator at UNFI and a new member of Local 26. "One-sixth of my paycheck is swallowed by health care premiums, and management dismisses us as 'unskilled' workers who don't deserve more. We know our worth, and we will fight for the pay and benefits we are owed."

Throughout the organizing campaign, workers faced an aggressive anti-union effort from UNFI management, including mandatory captive audience meetings filled with corporate misinformation.

"These workers stood strong and fought back after years of being underpaid and underappreciated," said Pat Gleason, President of Local 26. "I congratulate them on their victory and welcome them to our union. We're ready to negotiate a contract that recognizes and rewards these workers for their hard work and dedication."

Since 2022, over 1,700 workers at UNFI have voted to become Teamsters. The Teamsters now represent 5,000 workers at UNFI nationwide. Local 26's organizing efforts were bolstered by the Teamsters Organizing Department, the Teamsters Warehouse Division, and Teamsters Joint Council 25.

"UNFI workers are joining the Teamsters in large numbers because they understand the power of a strong union contract," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We will continue to organize UNFI workers across the country and fight for the compensation, benefits, and job protections they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters