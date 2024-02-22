Unfiltered Conversations with the Most Talked-About Personalities in Latin Culture: Estrella Media's 'El Interrogatorio' the Podcast Launches on reVolver Podcasts

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts proudly announces the launch of Estrella Media's "El Interrogatorio," an impactful companion podcast for the popular EstrellaTV series of the same name. Hosted by Estrella Media radio and television personality Said García, this groundbreaking series promises to redefine the podcasting landscape by presenting face-to-face interviews that explore the lives of actors, singers, and public figures.

"El Interrogatorio" is not just another podcast; it is a riveting journey that unveils shocking revelations, intimate stories, and thought-provoking conversations with some of the most prominent figures in music, comedy, and the arts. Celebrities and artists sit down for an in-depth, unfiltered conversation with Garcia, including stars such as Eugenio Derbez, Juan Rivera, Jose Manuel Figueroa, Pepe Garza, Maria Raquenel, and more. García's masterful storytelling provides listeners with unprecedented access to the personal and professional journeys, triumphs, failures, and scandals of the podcast's guests. El Interrogatorio is a partner podcast to EstrellaTV's new series of the same name and the "Luces, Cámara…¡Alarma" segment on EstrellaTV's hit series Alarma TV, both hosted by Garcia.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing how Estrella Media's talent and production quality will undoubtedly make "El Interrogatorio" an instant favorite for listeners: "This podcast reflects a commitment to delivering unparalleled content, aligning with reVolver Podcasts' dedication to providing high-quality entertainment."

To immerse yourself in these raw and authentic narratives, download and stream Estrella Media's "El Interrogatorio" now! Join the conversation by visiting El Interrogatorio.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About La Estrella Media

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multi-platform distribution worldwide. "El Interrogatorio" joins its family of Spanish-language podcasts on revolver Podcasts, which include top nationally-syndicated Spanish-language radio show Don Cheto Al Aire and its personality Don Cheto with Las Historias de Don Cheto, Marlene Quinto, DJ at Que Buena Los Angeles 105.5FM/94.3, with No Soy Bruja Certificada, and Luna 98.3 Dallas DJ Perla Barraza's El Otro Lado De La Luna.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts