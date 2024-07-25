Unforeseen Travel Disruptions Stress the Need to Buy Travel Insurance Early

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From historic hurricanes to global technology outages , 2024 has been plagued with unusual travel disruptions that have created chaos and frustration for travelers. Following this tumultuous first half of the year, travelers should expect increasing unpredictability.

Leading travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com , says these recent travel disruptions highlight the most important factor about protecting your trip: timing matters. Coverage for any event must be purchased before that event occurs, or before it becomes expected to impact travel.

Airline Troubles

Last week's global tech outage is still affecting major airlines worldwide, leaving many travelers stranded or fending for themselves to get to their destination. While this type of tech outage is rare, unfortunately, other disruptions like mechanical issues, staffing problems and weather-related delays are commonplace for airlines these days.

Thankfully, most travel insurance policies can provide reimbursement and make delays more comfortable for travelers with Travel Delay and Missed Connection benefits. To be eligible for coverage, the delay must meet their travel insurance policy's minimum requirement, which is typically 3-12 hours.

When to Buy: Squaremouth recommends buying travel insurance as soon as possible after booking your trip, ideally right after making an initial payment. Unexpected airline disruptions can arise between booking and departure and linger, and you may not be eligible for a refund if something cancels your trip before you purchase insurance. Buying early also makes you eligible for time-sensitive benefits, like Cancel for Any Reason and Pre-Existing Condition coverage.

Stay Ahead of the Storm

After record-breaking Category 5 Hurricane Beryl left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean Sea and Mexican Gulf in June, this year has marked one of the most aggressive starts to hurricane season in history.

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include coverage for hurricanes and severe weather that impacts a trip. These benefits are available as long as the policy is purchased before a storm is named. Once named, it's too late to buy coverage for that storm.

When to Buy: Travelers visiting a hurricane-prone destination this summer should buy a policy as soon as possible after booking their trip to ensure coverage is in place before any storm is named.

