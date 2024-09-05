Unical Aviation Acquires ecube Solutions - Global Experts in Aircraft Storage, Disassembly and Transition Services

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation, Inc. (Unical), a leader in the commercial aerospace Used Serviceable Material market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ecube Solutions, a global expert in aircraft storage, disassembly, and transition services, with bases in the UK, Spain and USA. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Unical's ongoing expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive aviation solutions worldwide.

As an independent unit within the Unical Group, ecube will retain its identity and autonomy, continuing to operate under its established name, with a dedicated focus on remaining the leading disassembly service provider in the sector, optimizing the value of each aircraft for every client.

Sharon Green, Chief Executive Officer of Unical, said, "We are excited to welcome ecube to the Unical family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of being a trusted partner for aircraft parts and services worldwide, and it enables us to provide enhanced support to customers across the EMEA region and beyond through an independently operated, high-class provider. We look forward to building on the strengths of both companies to deliver even greater value and service excellence to our joint customers as well as our respective customer bases."

Lee McConnellogue, ecube's Chief Executive Officer, said "Unical has always been an important partner to ecube, and we are excited about what's to come as a combined entity, with our customers, partners and people at the very centre of our exciting growth plans. I believe that the shared capability of our two companies, in one of the most important sectors of the aerospace market, only serves to make it stronger. Now we are able to provide a truly end-to-end service to aircraft owners, on a global basis."

Green added, "While Unical will provide overarching support and resources as needed, ecube will continue to develop and implement its own strategic plans, guided by the expertise of its existing management team."

About Unical:

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Glendale, AZ, Unical Aviation supplies aircraft parts and components to thousands of aviation customers around the globe. With roughly 90 million parts and over 1 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the commercial aerospace industry. Unical's recently expanded engines business and vertically integrated MRO and 145 repair affiliate companies provide a full and comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solution to the world's most trusted airlines, OEMs, and MROs. Read more at www.unical.com

About ecube:

ecube provides expertise in a range of core services, to deliver customer-focused solutions for global aircraft owners and operators, enabling them to protect their asset values, respond to market opportunities, and ultimately maximise the return from their assets. ecube's primary operations and headquarters are in St. Athan, Wales, with additional facilities in Castellón, Spain and Coolidge Municipal Airport, Arizona. Core services include aircraft part out and disposal, parking, customs management, crating fabrication and parts storage. Learn more at www.ecube.aero