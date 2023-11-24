UNice Black Friday Sale 2023: Biggest Savings of the Year

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday atmosphere gradually intensifies, the Black Friday activities of various businesses have officially kicked off. UNice, one of the leaders in the global wig industry, is no exception. UNice's Black Friday event lasts from November 24th to November 27th, and you can enjoy discounts of up to $100 off site-wide.

Here are the details of the UNice Black Friday Mega Sale + Cyber Monday Super Sale:

UNice Black Friday 2023
Time: from November 24 to November 27, 2023

Discounts on purchases:
$20 Off over $139
$40 Off over $239
$60 Off over $399
$100 Off over $599

And UNice offers an additional bonus: you can buy one get one free wig order over $299.

Customers can also enjoy the following three major rights when shopping at UNice:

  1. Guaranteed price service. UNice wigs purchased in November can enjoy price difference compensation (except flash sale products).

  2. Fast and free shipping service. All orders ship within 2-5 days.

  3. Get everything you need now at UNice and pay over time in 4 interest-free payments. Various Buy Now Pay Later services, including Afterpay, Klarna, Sezzle, Apple Pay, and Paypal, etc.

In addition, UNice also launched the WIN FREE WIG campaign. Namely, share UNice products on Instagram and tag @unicehair, and one lucky person will be chosen each week to receive a free wig. Also, if you want more discounts, you can participate in their voting event, and the top 10 wigs will receive additional discounts!

About UNice Hair

With high-quality products and considerate services, UNice has received widespread praise offline and online and has increasingly become the most trusted wig brand for customers in the Americas, Europe, and Africa. Over the years, UNice has always been at the forefront of the wig industry, following the trends of the times to create hot-selling wigs favored by mass customers, Internet celebrities, stylists, and others.

