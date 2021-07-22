UNice Hair App Reaches New High in Total Downloads

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair (https://www.unice.com/), a popular virgin human hair brand, is excited to announce that its app has recently reached a new peak for downloads. With 530,0886 total downloads, 2,712 daily downloads, and 17,722 active daily uses, the app has hit an all-time high in terms of the company's records. Since its launch, the app has received numerous positive reviews, with daily users finding it convenient, accessible, and navigable.

Having launched a year ago on Google Play and Apple Store for Android and iPhone, respectively, the app allows customers to shop, receive exclusive offers, and learn about their favorite hair products. Customers have found the app most convenient for purchasing quality hair products such as glueless wigs, headband wigs, body wave wigs, human hair lace front wigs, and wigs for sale. A manager of UNice Hair stated: "We are proud of satisfying our customers and bringing them the best shopping and life experience. In order to provide the customers a more convenient online shopping experience, we will continue to have some better improvements in the future."

The app's features already include product search and discovery, the "APP ONLY ZONE" with extra features and offers not found on the website, order tracking, and 24/7 customer service. UNice Hair is also excited to announce the latest feature of the app. Live-streaming has recently been launched on iOS, with availability for Google Play coming soon. Moreover, a launch for a short video platform is in the works. The goal is to keep the app interesting and content-driven.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair, a top human hair original brand, has grown in popularity among human hair loves in the Americas, Europe, and other regions. UNice Hair focuses is committed to providing the highest-quality hair products. Handcrafted lace and hair in various lengths, colors, and textures are all derived from 100% human hair. UNice Hair ensures it can fit every lifestyle and meet every style need of its users.

SOURCE UNice Hair