UNice Hair Introduces the New Game-Changing Wig Collection: Pre-Everything Wig

INGLEWOOD, Calif., March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the game-changing Pre-Everything Wig Collection from UNice Hair. UNice Hair, a trailblazer in the wig industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the UNice Pre-Everything Lace Frontal Wig. Thoughtfully designed to elevate the everyday beauty experience, this is a truly one-step wig.



The UNice Pre-Everything Wig is crafted with attention to detail and utilizes the highest quality of human hair available – Remy hair. Skip the challenging steps in styling hair because UNice Pre-Everything Wig has done it for you.



Building on the success of UNice's best-selling Bye-bye Knots Wig, The Pre-Everything Wig features a flawlessly pre-plucked hairline and expertly pre-bleached knots. This ensures a seamless blend with the natural hairline. But what makes it different from the Bye-bye Knots Wig collection, the UNice Pre-Everything Wig features a larger frontal lace, which offers customers more parting versatility to expand the range of styles.



One standout feature of the UNice Pre-Everything Wig is its unique magic ear tape, designed to simplify the wearing process and guarantee a snug fit without any risk of slippage. This innovative addition ensures effortless and secure wear, making it a go-to choice for those on the go.



"We are thrilled to introduce the UNice Pre-Everything Wig to our esteemed customers," said Chloe Wang, Vice President of Brand Marketing at UNice. "With this innovative wig collection, we aim to empower the customer to look and feel their best with minimal effort. As a company dedicated to innovation in wig product development, UNice meticulously analyzes customer needs and market trends as the cornerstone of its product research and development by collaborating with a team of European and American professional stylists, harnessing their expertise to collect feedback from customers, such as limited styling options, risk of damaging to natural hair, higher cost, etc. By using the finest quality human hair and the most meticulous craftsmanship, we ensure that this collection effectively meets the needs of our customers."



"UNice Pre-Everything Wig has quickly evolved into Pre-Everything Wig 2.0. This reflects our rapid response to market demands, highlighting our dedication to continuous product innovation and our commitment to better serving our customers."



"Since the launch of the Bye-bye Knots Wig collection in August 2023, it quickly became our best-selling line within just three weeks. Notably, the customer satisfaction stands impressively high at 96.57%. These figures underscore the remarkable level of recognition and trust that consumers have placed in this collection. With such remarkable success, we expect the UNice Pre-Everything Wig to resonate deeply with our customer base, propelling significant growth for UNice Hair."



The UNice Pre-Everything Wig is now available for purchase on the UNice Hair website.



About UNice Hair



UNice Hair is driven by a mission to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their authentic selves. With a premium selection of quality wigs, bundles, and closures, UNice Hair advocates: "You cannot be defined, and neither should your style." UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans offer an unmatched salon experience at any of UNice's on-site locations. The 12A grade Remy human hair is produced in-house. Each hairpiece is made by hand, and every strand is carefully and thoughtfully woven into wefts. The customers will leave feeling refreshed, uplifted, and most importantly, like their true selves.

