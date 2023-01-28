UNice Hair Partners With Awin Affiliate Marketing Network To Accelerate Business Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading human hair wigs and bundles retailer, UNice Hair now joins the Awin affiliate program to take further steps into the global market and gain more presence in the hair industry.

And as part of efforts to reach out to a broader global market, UNice Hair believes the cooperation with Awin can help UNice face the bigger challenges and amplify the brand's impact on the hair and wig industry.

UNice Awin Affiliate Program Benefits:

6% ~ 8% commission on each referred sale.

Extra monthly Cash Bonus by sharing promotions.

New monthly profitable activities, updating banners and exclusive coupons.

Newsletters when new activities and promotions update.

30-day cookie duration.

By partnering with Awin, UNice Hair encourages third-party publishers, such as content sites, influencers, discount codes, or cash-back sites, to help target customers. Now UNice Hair has been successfully collaborating with CJ, ShareASale, Impact, etc. UNice affiliate publishers can be rewarded with specific commission fees according to the UNice product sales driven by themselves and the commission rate set by the UNice Hair affiliate program platform. For more information, you can visit the UNice Hair affiliate program.

About Awin

Awin is the fastest-growing affiliate marketing platform, empowering partnerships that drive results. Awin now has over 21200 advertisers and over 241000 active publishers to generate over 194 million sales in 2021. And due to the standout solutions and diverse reach of the Awin affiliate program help it earn mThink's Best CPS Network 2022.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is one of the most renowned online human hair wig retailers in the hair industry. UNice provides 100% human hair bundles, and a wide selection of wigs, including frontal, closure, v/u part, glueless wigs, etc. UNice Hair is committed to empowering customers with premium human hair products. For more information about UNice Hair, you can visit unice.com

Contact:

Jerry

***@unice.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12948978



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE UNice Hair