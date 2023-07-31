UNice Launched "Always on the Go" Back to School Campaign

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice, the leading global supplier of wigs and extensions, has been dedicated to providing quality hair for women of all ages worldwide for the past decade. Expertly crafted and custom-colored, UNice Hair sets itself apart by sourcing directly without relying on third-party vendors, giving them unparalleled control over the entire manufacturing process. The result? Glossy, shed-proof, tangle-free, and luxuriously silky hair is delivered to your doorstep within 1-3 business days.

As an essential part of UNice users, high school and college students are stepping into the back-to-school season. So UNice is making waves with the launch of the revolutionary Wear and Go Wigs for its "Always on the Go" campaign. The collection features a variety of trendy and natural-looking human hair glueless wigs. With the convenience of pre-styled designs, students can confidently step out with salon-like hair. UNice also invites student influencers to spark their creativity with UNice's "Wear and Go" Wigs, showing the collection is the perfect hair solution for students to achieve an unbeatable style and unmatched convenience in one package.

Kelly, the Brand Manager of UNice, expressed: "At UNice, we truly value self-expression and confidence, especially during the back-to-school season. Our 'Wear and Go' wigs allow students to explore diverse looks and discover the perfect hairstyle that reflects their unique personality and style."

She added: "We are well aware of the challenges students face managing academic responsibilities, extracurricular activities, and social commitments. With this in mind, our 'Wear and Go' Wigs are thoughtfully designed to save valuable time without compromising style."

To celebrate back-to-school season, UNice offers exclusive back-to-school promotions and discounts on the "Always on the Go" campaign, offering students 15% off online.

UNice has solidified its position as a brand that stays ahead of trends while strongly emphasizing premium-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their dedication to empowering individuals to express their unique personalities and boost their confidence through personal style and comfortable wig options is evident in all aspects of their work.

UNice's mission is to inspire people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. You cannot be defined, and neither should your style. UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans provide an unparalleled salon experience at any of their on-site locations. Clients feel refreshed, uplifted, and, most importantly, like their true selves.

