UNice Launched "Always on the Go" Back to School Campaign

News provided by

UNice

31 Jul, 2023, 14:26 ET

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice, the leading global supplier of wigs and extensions, has been dedicated to providing quality hair for women of all ages worldwide for the past decade. Expertly crafted and custom-colored, UNice Hair sets itself apart by sourcing directly without relying on third-party vendors, giving them unparalleled control over the entire manufacturing process. The result? Glossy, shed-proof, tangle-free, and luxuriously silky hair is delivered to your doorstep within 1-3 business days.

Continue Reading
UNice back to school collection
UNice back to school collection

As an essential part of UNice users, high school and college students are stepping into the back-to-school season. So UNice is making waves with the launch of the revolutionary Wear and Go Wigs for its "Always on the Go" campaign. The collection features a variety of trendy and natural-looking human hair glueless wigs. With the convenience of pre-styled designs, students can confidently step out with salon-like hair. UNice also invites student influencers to spark their creativity with UNice's "Wear and Go" Wigs, showing the collection is the perfect hair solution for students to achieve an unbeatable style and unmatched convenience in one package.

Kelly, the Brand Manager of UNice, expressed: "At UNice, we truly value self-expression and confidence, especially during the back-to-school season. Our 'Wear and Go' wigs allow students to explore diverse looks and discover the perfect hairstyle that reflects their unique personality and style."

She added: "We are well aware of the challenges students face managing academic responsibilities, extracurricular activities, and social commitments. With this in mind, our 'Wear and Go' Wigs are thoughtfully designed to save valuable time without compromising style."

To celebrate back-to-school season, UNice offers exclusive back-to-school promotions and discounts on the "Always on the Go" campaign, offering students 15% off online.

UNice has solidified its position as a brand that stays ahead of trends while strongly emphasizing premium-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their dedication to empowering individuals to express their unique personalities and boost their confidence through personal style and comfortable wig options is evident in all aspects of their work.

About UNice

UNice's mission is to inspire people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. You cannot be defined, and neither should your style. UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans provide an unparalleled salon experience at any of their on-site locations. Clients feel refreshed, uplifted, and, most importantly, like their true selves.

Cathy Jodie
Marketing
UNice
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE UNice

Also from this source

UNice Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

UNice Launches "Celebrate Your Love" Campaign with Bridal Collection Wigs for Wedding Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.