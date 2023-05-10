UNice Launches "Celebrate Your Love" Campaign with Bridal Collection Wigs for Wedding Season

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice is thrilled to introduce the latest wedding season campaign - Celebrate Your Love. UNice believes love should be celebrated in every way possible, starting with hair. UNice Bridal Collection features customizable and romantic pieces for both brides and bridesmaids, helping to elevate the bridal look and reflect the unique love story.

UNice Bridal Collection Wigs

"Our goal is to create memorable moments for our customers, and we are excited to provide a special wedding experience for brides who choose UNice wedding wigs," said Autumn Smith, Brand manager of UNice. "We are honored to make brides happier with UNice wigs on such a special day, and we wish all newlyweds a lifetime of happiness."

UNice the Bridal Collection Wigs

UNice wedding wigs can be a popular choice for brides and other wedding guests and can help them look and feel their best on their big day. UNice wedding wigs are available in 4 collections:

Collection 1: Classic Vintage Updos

The Vintage Updo Collection features the most versatile hair yet. Personalize the bride's signature look with various chignons, buns, french twists, elegant knots–or any other updo style.

Collection 2: Timeless HD Wigs

UNice's latest collection of custom-made 100% human hair wigs crafted with the most undetectable lace. Choose from a variety of timeless styles, including bouncy blowouts, sculpted waves, and voluminous curls. Achieve a seamless finish on the special day with a natural-looking hairline and silky-soft strands.

Collection 3: Natural Elegance

Embrace natural beauty with afros, curls, and voluminous hair in an array of effortlessly stunning styles. UNice Natural Elegance HD Lace Wigs are designed with a focus on texture, empowering brides to find the perfect curl, coil, or wave pattern that complements their unique style and celebrates the special day.

Collection 4: The Romantic Soft Waves

Elevate the wedding look with a modern twist on Old Hollywood glamor. The Romantic Soft Waves collection features a range of stunning natural and romantic colorways, exclusively designed in wave textures.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is one of the leading wigs and extensions suppliers, offering high-quality wigs and the persistence to supply consumers with cost-effective products. In the future, UNice Hair will strive for excellence and continue to work on research and product development to provide customers with a wide range of high-quality products.

Cathy Jodie

Marketing

UNice Hair

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE UNice