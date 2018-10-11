UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya Reveals Chef Line-Up For Summer Gastronomy Takeover

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the aspirational, adults only all-inclusive hotel situated south of Playa del Carmen, announces the chef line-up for its second annual gastronomy series, Superbia Summer. From July 17 through August 25, the hotel's ultimate culinary experience will feature 6 chef takeovers with talent coming from Michelin Star rated and 5 Star Diamond Award winning restaurants. During each week of the series, a different chef will transform the hotel's restaurants into their very own culinary sanctuary. Superbia Summer invites hotel guests to embark on a multi-sensory journey as part of their all-inclusive stay, meaning discerning travelers and foodies can indulge in world-renowned chefs' hand-crafted meals at no additional cost.

Superbia Summer is scheduled to include the following:

July 17-21 : Chef Roberto Ruiz of Punto MX in Madrid, Spain , awarded with 1 Michelin Star.

Chef of in , awarded with 1 Michelin Star. July 24-28 : Chef Maria Jose San Roman from Monastrell in Alicante, Spain , awarded with 1 Michelin Star.

Chef Maria Jose San Roman from in Alicante, , awarded with 1 Michelin Star. July 31-August 4 : Chef J. Antonio Medina of A'BARRA Restaurante in Madrid , Spain, awarded with 1 Michelin Stars.

Chef J. of in , Spain, awarded with 1 Michelin Stars. August 7-11 : Chef Abel Hernandez from Eloise Restaurante in Mexico City, Mexico , awarded with 5 Star Diamond Award.

Chef Abel Hernandez from in , awarded with 5 Star Diamond Award. August 14-18 : Chef Daniel Patterson, Founder of Daniel Patterson Group in California, USA . DPG started in 2006 with Coi , awarded with 2 Michelin Stars.

Chef Daniel Patterson, Founder of Daniel Patterson Group in . DPG started in 2006 with , awarded with 2 Michelin Stars. August 21-25 : Chef Angel Leon from Aponiente Restaurante in Malaga , Spain , awarded with 3 Michelin Stars.

In addition to chef takeovers, guests can enjoy wine and tequila tastings hosted by elite brands, bar takeovers by expert mixologists, and pool parties at the hotel's three luxurious pools. More information on how to enjoy and book individual activities to come.

"With the success of last year's event, we wanted to bring back this incredible culinary series to UNICO 20˚87˚, making it even bigger and better than the year before," says Frank Maduro, Vice President of Marketing for AIC Hotel Group. "Delivering an unforgettable gastronomic takeover presented by Michelin Star chefs, paired with an immersive vacation showcases our commitment to giving our guests a carefully curated, luxury all-inclusive experience."

UNICO 20˚87˚ departs from the conventional all-inclusive experience, and encompasses more than simply food and beverages, including select spa treatments, off-property excursions, unlimited golf and more, to create a unique and culturally driven experience for each vacationer. Situated south of Playa del Carmen in Mexico, this one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler features 448 lavishly appointed guest rooms boasting predominantly ocean-views with semi-private swim-up pools on all ground floor rooms and outdoor double-hydro spa tubs on all remaining rooms, an in-room mini bar stocked by guest preferences, three expansive pools, a state-of-the-art wellness gym, a full-service spa, five globally-infused gourmet restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars.

For more information or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit http://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/summer-superbia/. To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in Florida, including Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel) in addition to six Mexico properties including Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019), Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019), Nobu Hotel Chicago (set to open in 2019) and UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group

Related Links

http://aichotelgroup.com

