Unicoin Anticipates Major Crypto Upswing and Offers Investors an Industry-First 10-Year Option

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin is down over 75% from its 2021 high, but every such crypto crisis has been followed by major rallies, some exceeding 2,000%. Unless a catastrophic event breaks the pattern, a new upswing is expected to start in 2023. Unicoin, a new-generation, assets-backed cryptocurrency, has unveiled a unique opportunity for investors: a no-cost 10-year Option to purchase unicoins at 20¢/ú, its current price. If investors had a similar offer for Bitcoin, they would be able to buy it at $13.50 now, with an assured 120,000% ROI.

Unicoin, the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters Unicoin, next-generation, assets-backed cryptocurrency

The offer is straightforward: investors may deposit up to $2.5 million with Unicoin, and for a period of 10 years, they will have the right, but not the obligation, to convert the deposit into unicoins at 20¢/ú.

If Unicoin succeeds in its objective to reach $40/ú by 2027, investors may achieve an ROI of 20,000%. Any investment involves risks, and all Option holders shall carefully weigh the anticipated benefits versus the risks. The continued growth of Unicoin's price cannot be guaranteed but investors may withdraw their deposits in cash after one year. A 50% interest will be credited to the cash deposits held for five years.

"We have sold $250 million worth of unicoins via our Buy Now, Pay Later program , and, to shift up to 5% of this future funding to the present, we now offer investors an option which no other cryptocurrency has ever offered," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "The FTX implosion ended the era of assetless and opaque cryptocurrencies, and assets-backed, compliant, audited, and publicly-reporting solutions like Unicoin will take their place. We are working on turning Unicoin into a major crypto brand, and relying on superior funding options is one of our competitive advantages."

Unicoin was designed to address the volatility of early coins and is backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies positioned to reach a valuation of $1 billion or more. Its unique and stable offering has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , the most iconic business series of recent times according to Forbes. Click HERE to download the Unicoin white paper.

Media Contact:

Kharis Brooks

754-200-1221

[email protected]

SOURCE Unicoin